CID Reaches Abhishek Banerjee's Home, Summons TMC MP For Questioning On June 1

West Bengal CID officials visited the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday and served him a notice, summoning him for questioning. Banerjee has been asked to appear before investigators at Bhawani Bhawan, the West Bengal Police headquarters, on June 1. The development comes days after a political row erupted over notices linked to properties allegedly associated with the TMC MP.

CID Move

Officials from the CID reached Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat area and handed over the notice. While authorities have not yet disclosed the details of the summons, Banerjee has been directed to appear before the agency on Monday.

The latest development follows controversy surrounding notices reportedly issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over alleged unauthorised construction at several properties said to be linked to the TMC leader.

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TMC Cries Foul

On May 26, Kolkata Police visited Abhishek Banerjee's residence following a controversy over notices issued for alleged unauthorised construction linked to properties associated with the TMC leader. Senior party leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay questioned the police action, claiming Banerjee had sought clarification from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation regarding the alleged violations but had not received a response.

He argued that the involvement of the police in the matter was unjustified and described the developments as inconsistent with democratic norms.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing authorities of selective action and alleging political vendetta. He claimed the administration was acting in a partisan manner while ignoring similar alleged violations elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the TMC strongly rejected reports linking the party’s national general secretary to irregularities. In a statement, the party alleged that the notices had been unofficially leaked to sections of the media and amplified through social media as part of a campaign to tarnish the image of Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders.

The party described the allegations as “false, fabricated and baseless”, maintaining that attempts were being made to politically target its leadership. Further details regarding the CID summons are awaited.

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