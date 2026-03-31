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HomeEntertainment‘Should We Call A Terrorist?’: Vivek Sinha Defends Dhurandhar 2 Role Amid ‘Anti-Hindu’ Backlash

‘Should We Call A Terrorist?’: Vivek Sinha Defends Dhurandhar 2 Role Amid ‘Anti-Hindu’ Backlash

Vivek Sinha responds to backlash over Dhurandhar 2’s controversial dialogue, defending his role and questioning audience criticism.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
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The release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a heated debate online, with actor Vivek Sinha finding himself at the centre of controversy. Criticism erupted over a provocative dialogue delivered by his character, prompting strong reactions from sections of the audience. Now, the actor has broken his silence, offering a firm and thought-provoking response that has further fuelled the conversation.

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Backlash Over Controversial Dialogue

Sinha, who portrays hijacker Zahoor Mistry in both Dhurandhar and its sequel, drew attention for a tense scene in which his character delivers a line perceived by some viewers as offensive. The dialogue quickly went viral following the film’s trailer release, triggering criticism across social media platforms.

Recalling the incident, the actor shared that he received a direct message from a woman questioning his decision to take on the role. He said, "A few days ago, I got a message on Instagram which read, 'You should be ashamed of being a Hindu and for a small amount of money, you are saying this for a Hindu'. A lady wrote this to me and left."

'Films Reflect Society,' Says Actor

Rather than ignore the message, Sinha chose to respond. He explained his reasoning in a voice note, emphasising the purpose of storytelling in cinema.

He said, "Honestly, I want to say this... Films are a mirror of the society. We show what kind of characters are there. So, if a terrorist from Pakistan has entered India saying 'Kill me too, but I will do what I will', we will have to show that. We have to show their thinking, what kind of thinking they had to enter India with."

Sharp Response To Critics

Sinha did not hold back while addressing the criticism. Drawing a comparison, he challenged the logic behind the backlash.

He stated, "So I replied to that lady and left a voice note in which I mentioned that if we want to show such kind of a person, should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to play the role? We will only have to do that and act that ways. It's not like, if someone is committing a murder in a film, then we will find out, who is the person in jail, who has committed five murders to play the role."

The actor revealed that he has not received any reply to his message since.

Clarifying Identity And Intent

Amid the controversy, Sinha also addressed assumptions about his background. He clarified that he is an Indian actor from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and not connected to the nationality of the character he portrays. He urged audiences to distinguish between fiction and reality, stressing that actors bring stories to life, they do not endorse the actions of their characters.

Film, Cast And Box Office Performance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and has reportedly crossed Rs 1,350 crore worldwide, marking a strong box office run despite the ongoing debate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is actor Vivek Sinha facing controversy?

Vivek Sinha is facing controversy for a provocative dialogue delivered by his character, a hijacker, in the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

What was the nature of the criticism directed at Vivek Sinha?

Some viewers perceived a dialogue delivered by Sinha's character as offensive, leading to criticism on social media platforms.

How did Vivek Sinha respond to the criticism?

Sinha explained that films reflect society and that actors must portray characters, even those with negative ideologies, to showcase their mindset.

Did Vivek Sinha address assumptions about his nationality?

Yes, Sinha clarified that he is an Indian actor and urged audiences to differentiate between fictional characters and real-life actors.

How is 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' performing at the box office?

Despite the debate, the film has had a strong box office run, reportedly crossing Rs 1,350 crore worldwide.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
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Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Controversy Vivek Sinha
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