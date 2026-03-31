‘Should We Call A Terrorist?’: Vivek Sinha Defends Dhurandhar 2 Role Amid ‘Anti-Hindu’ Backlash

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The release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a heated debate online, with actor Vivek Sinha finding himself at the centre of controversy. Criticism erupted over a provocative dialogue delivered by his character, prompting strong reactions from sections of the audience. Now, the actor has broken his silence, offering a firm and thought-provoking response that has further fuelled the conversation.

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Backlash Over Controversial Dialogue

VIDEO | “We can’t call a terrorist from Pakistan to act in the film,” says actor Vivek Sinha on essaying the role of a terrorist in 'Dhurandhar'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/V0rfFP2Kgr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2026

Sinha, who portrays hijacker Zahoor Mistry in both Dhurandhar and its sequel, drew attention for a tense scene in which his character delivers a line perceived by some viewers as offensive. The dialogue quickly went viral following the film’s trailer release, triggering criticism across social media platforms.

Recalling the incident, the actor shared that he received a direct message from a woman questioning his decision to take on the role. He said, "A few days ago, I got a message on Instagram which read, 'You should be ashamed of being a Hindu and for a small amount of money, you are saying this for a Hindu'. A lady wrote this to me and left."

'Films Reflect Society,' Says Actor

Rather than ignore the message, Sinha chose to respond. He explained his reasoning in a voice note, emphasising the purpose of storytelling in cinema.

He said, "Honestly, I want to say this... Films are a mirror of the society. We show what kind of characters are there. So, if a terrorist from Pakistan has entered India saying 'Kill me too, but I will do what I will', we will have to show that. We have to show their thinking, what kind of thinking they had to enter India with."

Sharp Response To Critics

Sinha did not hold back while addressing the criticism. Drawing a comparison, he challenged the logic behind the backlash.

He stated, "So I replied to that lady and left a voice note in which I mentioned that if we want to show such kind of a person, should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to play the role? We will only have to do that and act that ways. It's not like, if someone is committing a murder in a film, then we will find out, who is the person in jail, who has committed five murders to play the role."

The actor revealed that he has not received any reply to his message since.

Clarifying Identity And Intent

Amid the controversy, Sinha also addressed assumptions about his background. He clarified that he is an Indian actor from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and not connected to the nationality of the character he portrays. He urged audiences to distinguish between fiction and reality, stressing that actors bring stories to life, they do not endorse the actions of their characters.

Film, Cast And Box Office Performance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and has reportedly crossed Rs 1,350 crore worldwide, marking a strong box office run despite the ongoing debate.