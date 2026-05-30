Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CUET-UG exam faced technical issues, delaying start for some.

NTA resolved glitches, ensuring full exam time for students.

Rahul Gandhi criticized government over exam management failures.

Opposition questions examination reliability amid repeated disruptions.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on the Centre following technical disruptions during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, alleging that repeated irregularities in major examinations have undermined the future of millions of students. The controversy erupted after technical issues at multiple examination centres delayed the start of the CUET-UG exam, prompting criticism from candidates and parents. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) later resolved the problem and ensured that students received their full allotted examination time, the incident quickly sparked a political debate.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Over Exam Management

Reacting to the disruption, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to conduct major national examinations smoothly.

He said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today CUET. Four exams, one crore students, not a single one was conducted honestly."

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi intensified his criticism of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You claim to be a world leader, but you can't even conduct a single exam in the country - Modi has destroyed the entire education system," he said.

He further wrote: "The generation whose future you are ruining will hold you accountable."

NEET। CBSE। SSC। और आज CUET।



चार परीक्षाएँ। एक करोड़ बच्चे। एक भी ईमानदारी से नहीं हो पाई।



दावे "विश्वगुरु" के, मगर देश में एक परीक्षा नहीं करवा सकते - मोदी जी ने पूरी शिक्षा व्यवस्था तबाह कर दी है।



जिस पीढ़ी का भविष्य आप बर्बाद कर रहे हैं - वही पीढ़ी आपका हिसाब करेगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2026

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The remarks come amid continuing political scrutiny over the conduct of several competitive and academic examinations in recent years.

Technical Glitch Delays CUET-UG Exam

The issue surfaced during the CUET-UG 2026 examination when technical difficulties were reported at several centres across the country. The glitches led to delays in the commencement of the test for some candidates.

The NTA subsequently stated that the technical problem had been rectified and that all affected students were provided with sufficient time to complete their examinations. According to the agency, steps were taken to ensure that no candidate was disadvantaged due to the delay.

ALS READ: CUET-UG 2026 Delayed At Some Centres After Technical Glitch; Check Revised Timings For May 30 Afternoon Shift

The disruption nevertheless triggered concerns among students and opposition parties, who questioned the reliability of examination systems and the preparedness of authorities overseeing large-scale national tests.

NTA Issues Clarification and Apology

In response to the controversy, the NTA clarified that candidates appearing in the morning shift received their complete examination duration despite the delayed start.

The agency also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and their families. To assist candidates facing difficulties, the NTA shared its helpline number and email support system.

CUET-UG is conducted over multiple days and shifts because of the large number of applicants and the wide range of subject combinations offered. The 2026 examination cycle began on May 11 and is scheduled to conclude on May 31.

The latest disruption has added to the ongoing debate over examination management in India, with opposition parties demanding greater accountability while authorities maintain that corrective measures are being implemented to improve the process.

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