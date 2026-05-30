Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahaan Panday stars in Ali Abbas Zafar's new film.

Leaked UK shoot video shows Ahaan and Sharvari.

The project is an action-romance, details remain secret.

This is a significant follow-up for both actors.

Fresh excitement is building around Ahaan Panday's next big-screen outing. After making headlines with the success of Saiyaara in 2025, the actor has moved on to another project directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s title and plot, a leaked video from its UK schedule has surfaced online, offering fans their first glimpse of Ahaan alongside Sharvari.

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Viral UK Shoot Video Sparks Curiosity

New leak from Ahaan - Ali abbas Zafar - YRF Movie 🥺🥺♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/euH0jSPerS — M (@manmohona) May 29, 2026

The clip, which has rapidly spread across social media platforms, appears to have been captured during the film’s ongoing shoot in the United Kingdom. Although only a few seconds long, it has generated considerable discussion among fans eager to see the fresh pairing on screen.

Ahaan Sharvari will serve like hot serve!!!!



New more leaks tbh 😮‍💨😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q7UMVpTreZ — M (@manmohona) May 29, 2026

In the footage, Ahaan is seen sporting an all-black outfit, complemented by a new hairstyle. Sharvari, meanwhile, makes a stylish appearance in a maroon ensemble featuring a blazer and short skirt. Another glimpse from the sets shows the actors preparing for a scene on a city street while director Ali Abbas Zafar appears to brief them before filming begins.

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A Major Film For Both Actors

Industry buzz around the project has been strong ever since reports emerged that Sharvari would be paired opposite Ahaan in an action-romance backed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

For Sharvari, the film adds another high-profile title to her growing filmography following her casting in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. For Ahaan, it represents a major follow-up to Saiyaara, which emerged as one of the biggest romantic film successes after its release in July 2025.

However, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have confirmed any details regarding the film or the leaked footage, leaving fans to speculate about the project and its storyline.