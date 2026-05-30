Ahaan Panday is working on a new film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is an action-romance backed by YRF.
Ahaan Panday, Sharvari Spotted Filming In UK For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Film As Video Leaks: WATCH
A leaked video from the UK shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari has gone viral online. Fans are already talking about the duo’s chemistry and fresh pairing.
- Ahaan Panday stars in Ali Abbas Zafar's new film.
- Leaked UK shoot video shows Ahaan and Sharvari.
- The project is an action-romance, details remain secret.
- This is a significant follow-up for both actors.
Fresh excitement is building around Ahaan Panday's next big-screen outing. After making headlines with the success of Saiyaara in 2025, the actor has moved on to another project directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s title and plot, a leaked video from its UK schedule has surfaced online, offering fans their first glimpse of Ahaan alongside Sharvari.
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Viral UK Shoot Video Sparks Curiosity
New leak from Ahaan - Ali abbas Zafar - YRF Movie 🥺🥺♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/euH0jSPerS— M (@manmohona) May 29, 2026
The clip, which has rapidly spread across social media platforms, appears to have been captured during the film’s ongoing shoot in the United Kingdom. Although only a few seconds long, it has generated considerable discussion among fans eager to see the fresh pairing on screen.
Ahaan Sharvari will serve like hot serve!!!!— M (@manmohona) May 29, 2026
New more leaks tbh 😮💨😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q7UMVpTreZ
In the footage, Ahaan is seen sporting an all-black outfit, complemented by a new hairstyle. Sharvari, meanwhile, makes a stylish appearance in a maroon ensemble featuring a blazer and short skirt. Another glimpse from the sets shows the actors preparing for a scene on a city street while director Ali Abbas Zafar appears to brief them before filming begins.
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A Major Film For Both Actors
Industry buzz around the project has been strong ever since reports emerged that Sharvari would be paired opposite Ahaan in an action-romance backed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
For Sharvari, the film adds another high-profile title to her growing filmography following her casting in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. For Ahaan, it represents a major follow-up to Saiyaara, which emerged as one of the biggest romantic film successes after its release in July 2025.
However, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have confirmed any details regarding the film or the leaked footage, leaving fans to speculate about the project and its storyline.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest project Ahaan Panday is working on?
Has there been any leaked footage from the new Ahaan Panday film?
Yes, a video from the film's UK schedule has surfaced online, showing Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The clip appears to be from the ongoing shoot in the United Kingdom.
Who is starring opposite Ahaan Panday in his new film?
Sharvari is paired opposite Ahaan Panday in this new film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This pairing is generating excitement among fans.
What is the significance of this new film for Ahaan Panday and Sharvari?
For Ahaan, it's a major follow-up to his successful film Saiyaara. For Sharvari, it adds another high-profile title after her casting in Alpha.