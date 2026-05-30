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HomeNewsSonia Gandhi Undergoes Eye Surgery, Returns Home After Recovery

Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Eye Surgery, Returns Home After Recovery

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from hospital after undergoing eye surgery and is now recovering at her New Delhi residence.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after eye surgery.
  • Veteran Congress leader is now recovering at home.
  • Gandhi has had recurring health concerns and treatments.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from hospital after undergoing eye surgery and has returned to her residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. The veteran Congress leader remained under doctors’ supervision following the procedure before being cleared to go home. Her discharge comes amid continued concerns over her health, as she has faced a series of medical issues in recent years and has received treatment at several leading healthcare institutions across the country.

Health Under Watch

Sonia Gandhi's health has been a matter of concern for some time due to recurring stomach, lung and respiratory ailments. She has undergone treatment at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, and Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier this year, on March 24, Gandhi was admitted to hospital after developing a fever. According to doctors, she was diagnosed with a systemic infection and was brought to hospital at around 8.22 pm. Medical examinations later revealed infections in the abdominal region and urinary tract, necessitating treatment and close monitoring.

While details of her recent eye surgery have not been disclosed, doctors kept her under observation before approving her discharge. She is now recovering at home.

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Congress Veteran

Among the most influential leaders in the history of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi has played a key role in shaping the party’s direction for decades. She is the widow of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and mother of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, Sonia Gandhi stayed away from active politics for several years. However, after repeated appeals from Congress leaders, she entered active politics and public life in 1997.

She became Congress president in 1998 and went on to lead the party for 22 consecutive years, making her the longest-serving woman president in the party’s history.

Gandhi returned as Congress chief in 2019 and held the position for nearly three years, guiding the party through a period marked by significant political challenges.

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Before You Go

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Input By : Mohit Raj Dubey

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Sonia Gandhi Health Update SONIA GANDHI Sonia Gandhi Eye Surgery
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