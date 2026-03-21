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HomeEntertainment'Not A Threat But A Revolution': Rakesh Roshan Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Declares It A 'New Era' Of Cinema

'Not A Threat But A Revolution': Rakesh Roshan Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Declares It A 'New Era' Of Cinema

Rakesh Roshan praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a revolutionary moment in Indian cinema and urging filmmakers to embrace bold storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
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Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, describing it as a defining moment for Indian cinema. The acclaimed director, known for his long-standing contribution to Bollywood, shared his thoughts on social media after watching the film, applauding its bold vision and storytelling approach.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Roars Past Rs 200 Crore, Set For Massive Eid 2026 Weekend Gain

A 'Historic' Vision That Redefines Cinema

In his post, Roshan highlighted how the film stands out for its ambition and creativity. He described it as a reminder for filmmakers to pause, reflect, and rethink the essence of cinema. According to him, the way Aditya Dhar has crafted the film reflects a rare combination of passion, vision, and daring execution.

He went on to say that the project marks the beginning of a new era in filmmaking. Roshan emphasised that such achievements should inspire rather than intimidate others in the industry. His words position Dhurandhar not just as a commercial success, but as a creative benchmark.

Not A Threat, But A Needed Shift

Roshan further encouraged the industry to view the film’s success in a positive light, calling it a healthy and necessary shift in storytelling. He expressed that the time had come for cinema to evolve, and Dhar has delivered exactly that.

His message concluded on a warm and supportive note, praising Dhar for exceeding expectations and extending his best wishes.

Industry-Wide Appreciation Grows

The admiration for Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow across the film fraternity. Several actors and filmmakers have publicly lauded the project for its scale, performances, and impact.

From Bollywood to the South film industry, notable names have joined the chorus of appreciation, further cementing the film’s widespread appeal and influence.

Box Office Impact

On the commercial front, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a powerful performance, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark globally within days of its release. Strong domestic and international numbers highlight its massive reach and audience reception.

The film’s success, coupled with critical acclaim, suggests that it is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases in recent times, both creatively and commercially.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rakesh Roshan say about Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Rakesh Roshan praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a defining moment for Indian cinema with a bold vision and creative execution.

How does Rakesh Roshan view the film's impact on filmmakers?

Roshan believes Dhurandhar is a reminder for filmmakers to reflect on the essence of cinema and inspires a new era in filmmaking.

How has Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed at the box office?

The film has crossed Rs 300 crore globally shortly after its release, indicating strong domestic and international audience reception.

Is the appreciation for Dhurandhar: The Revenge limited to Bollywood?

No, admiration for the film is growing across the industry, with notable names from Bollywood and the South film industry publicly lauding it.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
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Rakesh Roshan Aditya Dhar ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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