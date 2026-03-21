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Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, describing it as a defining moment for Indian cinema. The acclaimed director, known for his long-standing contribution to Bollywood, shared his thoughts on social media after watching the film, applauding its bold vision and storytelling approach.

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A 'Historic' Vision That Redefines Cinema

In his post, Roshan highlighted how the film stands out for its ambition and creativity. He described it as a reminder for filmmakers to pause, reflect, and rethink the essence of cinema. According to him, the way Aditya Dhar has crafted the film reflects a rare combination of passion, vision, and daring execution.

He went on to say that the project marks the beginning of a new era in filmmaking. Roshan emphasised that such achievements should inspire rather than intimidate others in the industry. His words position Dhurandhar not just as a commercial success, but as a creative benchmark.

Not A Threat, But A Needed Shift

Roshan further encouraged the industry to view the film’s success in a positive light, calling it a healthy and necessary shift in storytelling. He expressed that the time had come for cinema to evolve, and Dhar has delivered exactly that.

His message concluded on a warm and supportive note, praising Dhar for exceeding expectations and extending his best wishes.

Industry-Wide Appreciation Grows

The admiration for Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow across the film fraternity. Several actors and filmmakers have publicly lauded the project for its scale, performances, and impact.

From Bollywood to the South film industry, notable names have joined the chorus of appreciation, further cementing the film’s widespread appeal and influence.

Box Office Impact

On the commercial front, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a powerful performance, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark globally within days of its release. Strong domestic and international numbers highlight its massive reach and audience reception.

The film’s success, coupled with critical acclaim, suggests that it is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases in recent times, both creatively and commercially.