Krystle D’Souza’s Intimate Photo With AP Goes Viral, Fans Ask If Love Is In The Air

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Krystle D'Souza cozy with businessman AP.

AP is a Dubai-based businessman known from Netflix's Desi Bling.

The video sparked dating rumors, but no confirmation yet.

D'Souza is a popular TV actress with several notable roles.

TV actress Krystle D'Souza is once again in the spotlight for her love life. A viral video shows her getting cozy with AP, a Dubai-based businessman who became famous from Netflix's Desi Bling. After her breakup with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani, fans are now buzzing about this new connection. The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking dating rumors that have everyone talking.

The Viral Video That Started It All

A trending video captures Krystle D'Souza at a gathering with friends, including AP. In the footage, the actress is seen taking a group photo when AP embraces her from behind and affectionately kisses her cheek. This moment has quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing their admiration for their apparent chemistry. Fans are eager to learn more about the dynamics between the two individuals.

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Who Is AP?

AP is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the proprietor of AP Super Cars, a luxury vehicle business in Dubai. His company specializes in high-end automobiles and rental services. AP appeared on Desi Bling as the former boyfriend of Pamela Serena. Despite their separation, they maintained a close friendship throughout the series, with their emotional exchanges and connection becoming a topic of interest among viewers.

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No Confirmation Yet

It is important to note that neither Krystle nor AP has commented on the viral video. Krystle and AP are yet to confirm or deny their relationship rumors. Fans began calling it a "soft launch" of their relationship after AP was seen kissing Krystle on the cheek during a private gathering.

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About Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza is a well-known television actress recognized for her roles in series such as Kahe Naa Kahe, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, Belen Wali Bahu, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. She has reportedly had a romantic connection with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Karan Tacker, although she has never publicly confirmed it. Her most recent relationship was shared on social media, but did not endure for long. Krystle has also appeared in various films and web series, including Chehre, Visfot, Fittrat, and First Copy. She is set to star in the upcoming film Jaageer