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HomeNewsIndia'Question BJP And You Become A Target': Abhishek Banerjee's First Post After Attack

'Question BJP And You Become A Target': Abhishek Banerjee's First Post After Attack

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur while meeting post-poll violence victims. Rahul condemned the incident, while Banerjee accused the BJP of intimidation and divisive politics.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 31 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee allegedly attacked after meeting post-election violence victims.
  • Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack, calling it an assault on democracy.

An alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district has sparked a major political controversy in the state. Banerjee had visited the area to meet families affected by post-election violence. The incident has intensified political tensions, triggering a fresh war of words between the TMC and the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the attack and later received a response from Banerjee, who thanked him while launching a sharp attack on the Central government.

'Attack On MP Is Attack on People'

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Rahul Gandhi described the attack on Abhishek Banerjee as an assault on democracy.

Also Read: After Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Assaulted By Protesters In Hooghly; Black Flags Shown

“The attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur is extremely condemnable. An attack on a Member of Parliament is not just an attack on an individual, it is an attack on the people who elected him and on the democracy that belongs to all of us. This is a disgraceful example of the BJP’s politics of vendetta. Political differences can never justify violence,” Gandhi said.

He further urged both the Central and West Bengal governments to take immediate action against those responsible and ensure that no elected representative, regardless of political affiliation, has to worry about their safety. Gandhi also expressed his concern for Banerjee and wished him a speedy recovery.

'Will Not Bow Before Authoritarianism': Abhishek 

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s support, Abhishek Banerjee thanked the Congress leader and accused the ruling party at the Centre of dividing the country.

“Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and continued support. We remain united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, safeguard democratic institutions, and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution,” Banerjee said.

Referring to his patriotism, Banerjee said that last year he represented India as part of an all-party delegation that visited five countries under Operation Sindoor. He said the delegation defended the nation’s interests and stood united against terrorism. However, he alleged that he has now become a victim of political violence and state-sponsored intimidation by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism.

'Question Them And You Become Target'

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Banerjee said this reflects the reality of the party’s politics today.

“If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you,” he said.

The TMC MP made it clear that he would not back down.

“I would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than surrender my principles for a comfortable life. Power is temporary, but the will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before those in power,” Banerjee said.

Reaffirming his commitment, Banerjee said he would continue his fight against forces that seek to weaken democracy and divide the country. He asserted that the INDIA alliance remains united and will work together to defeat politics driven by fear, hatred, violence, and intimidation, ensuring that the voice of the people prevails.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What political controversy has erupted in West Bengal?

A political controversy has erupted following an alleged attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas district.

Why was Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur?

Abhishek Banerjee was in Sonarpur to meet families affected by post-election violence.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee TMC West Bengal BJP .TMC : Rahul Gandhi
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