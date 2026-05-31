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HomeSportsIPLAhmedabad Latest Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Ahmedabad Latest Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Ahmedabad Weather Latest Update: Get the latest Ahmedabad weather updates, rain forecast, and reserve day rules for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 May 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ahmedabad weather is clear for IPL 2026 final.
  • Daytime heat reaches 39°C, evening cools to 29°C.
  • Minimal rain risk; backup plans exist for delays.
  • League standings decide winner if rain cancels finale.

Ahmedabad Weather Latest Update: The local atmospheric conditions in Ahmedabad indicate that the highly anticipated IPL 2026 grand finale between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will proceed entirely without weather interruptions tonight. The metropolitan region has recorded extremely stable summer patterns, reassuring thousands of cricket enthusiasts gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Intense Daytime Heatwave 

The commercial capital has experienced blistering thermal conditions throughout the afternoon, with peak daytime temperatures touching a sweltering 39°C. The air feels significantly warmer due to ambient factors, pushing the relative comfort index closer to a scorching 47°C.

The ground staff will monitor the elements closely as a moderate breeze travels from the southwest at 7 mph. Current atmospheric moisture remains completely manageable at 38%, maintaining a very dry environment across the vast playing square.

The immediate precipitation probability stands at a clean 0%, ensuring the critical initial overs experience perfectly sunny conditions under the open sky. Both squads can confidently select their specialist combinations without factoring in sudden tactical rain delays.

Favourable Evening Forecast For IPL 2026 Final

The broader daily outlook confirms a daytime high of 39°C before settling down to a cooler night baseline of 29°C. While daytime cloud systems hint at a 25% isolated moisture variation, the risk drops sharply as the evening advances.

The night-time precipitation metrics plunge to a nominal 15%, promising completely clear skies for the duration of the second innings. Ambient wind speeds are expected to increase slightly to 10 mph from the southwest later tonight.

This highly stable outlook effectively guarantees that the global showpiece event will witness a full, uninterrupted 40-over contest. Fans can expect an even battle on a surface untouched by disruptive pre-monsoon dampness.

IPL 2026 Final Back-Up Rules For Washout Scenarios

While a rain cancellation remains highly improbable, tournament organisers maintain rigid operational guidelines to address sudden atmospheric changes. Match officials will initially utilise a 120-minute buffer window to complete a reduced 5-overs-a-side match tonight.

If stadium authorities cannot safely implement a shortened match on Sunday, the blockbuster finale will instantly activate its dedicated reserve day on Monday, June 1. The game would resume directly from the exact delivery where play originally stopped.

In the absolute worst-case scenario where continuous monsoonal weather entirely destroys play across both scheduled days, tournament regulations prevent a shared trophy. The crown will be awarded purely based on historical regular season dominance.

Because Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished higher than Gujarat Titans on the final league stage points table, they would automatically be crowned champions. This ultimate tie-breaker ensures a definitive tournament winner emerges.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be any weather interruptions for the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad?

No, the weather forecast indicates no interruptions. Local atmospheric conditions are stable, with a 0% probability of precipitation during the match.

What are the expected temperatures for the IPL 2026 final?

The daytime high is around 39°C, settling down to a cooler night baseline of 29°C. The air may feel warmer due to ambient factors.

What happens if the IPL 2026 final is affected by rain?

There's a 120-minute buffer for a reduced 5-overs-a-side match. If that's not possible, a reserve day on Monday, June 1, will be used.

What is the tie-breaker rule for the IPL 2026 final if the match is completely washed out?

If the match is completely washed out across both scheduled days, the team that finished higher on the regular season points table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be crowned champions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmedabad Weather Update IPL 2026 Final Rain Forecast RCB Vs GT Reserve Day Rules Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions Who Wins IPL Final If Washed Out.
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