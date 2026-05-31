Ahmedabad Latest Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad weather is clear for IPL 2026 final.

Daytime heat reaches 39°C, evening cools to 29°C.

Minimal rain risk; backup plans exist for delays.

League standings decide winner if rain cancels finale.

Ahmedabad Weather Latest Update: The local atmospheric conditions in Ahmedabad indicate that the highly anticipated IPL 2026 grand finale between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will proceed entirely without weather interruptions tonight. The metropolitan region has recorded extremely stable summer patterns, reassuring thousands of cricket enthusiasts gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Intense Daytime Heatwave

The commercial capital has experienced blistering thermal conditions throughout the afternoon, with peak daytime temperatures touching a sweltering 39°C. The air feels significantly warmer due to ambient factors, pushing the relative comfort index closer to a scorching 47°C.

The ground staff will monitor the elements closely as a moderate breeze travels from the southwest at 7 mph. Current atmospheric moisture remains completely manageable at 38%, maintaining a very dry environment across the vast playing square.

The immediate precipitation probability stands at a clean 0%, ensuring the critical initial overs experience perfectly sunny conditions under the open sky. Both squads can confidently select their specialist combinations without factoring in sudden tactical rain delays.

Favourable Evening Forecast For IPL 2026 Final

The broader daily outlook confirms a daytime high of 39°C before settling down to a cooler night baseline of 29°C. While daytime cloud systems hint at a 25% isolated moisture variation, the risk drops sharply as the evening advances.

The night-time precipitation metrics plunge to a nominal 15%, promising completely clear skies for the duration of the second innings. Ambient wind speeds are expected to increase slightly to 10 mph from the southwest later tonight.

This highly stable outlook effectively guarantees that the global showpiece event will witness a full, uninterrupted 40-over contest. Fans can expect an even battle on a surface untouched by disruptive pre-monsoon dampness.

IPL 2026 Final Back-Up Rules For Washout Scenarios

While a rain cancellation remains highly improbable, tournament organisers maintain rigid operational guidelines to address sudden atmospheric changes. Match officials will initially utilise a 120-minute buffer window to complete a reduced 5-overs-a-side match tonight.

If stadium authorities cannot safely implement a shortened match on Sunday, the blockbuster finale will instantly activate its dedicated reserve day on Monday, June 1. The game would resume directly from the exact delivery where play originally stopped.

In the absolute worst-case scenario where continuous monsoonal weather entirely destroys play across both scheduled days, tournament regulations prevent a shared trophy. The crown will be awarded purely based on historical regular season dominance.

Because Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished higher than Gujarat Titans on the final league stage points table, they would automatically be crowned champions. This ultimate tie-breaker ensures a definitive tournament winner emerges.