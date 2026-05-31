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HomeCitiesAfter Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Assaulted By Protesters In Hooghly; Black Flags Shown

After Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Assaulted By Protesters In Hooghly; Black Flags Shown

The incident comes a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 May 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday, marking the second such incident involving a senior TMC leader within two days. 

According to news agency IANS, Banerjee was on his way to Chanditala Police Station to submit a deputation when he was surrounded by a group of protesters who showed black flags, raised slogans against him, and allegedly assaulted him during the confrontation. The Trinamool MP later staged a protest with party workers against the assault. 

The incident comes a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

ALSO READ: 'Public Anger': Abhishek Banerjee's Old Video After Attack On Nadda Surfaces

5 Arrested For Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the arrests were made during overnight raids based on video footage collected from the area. The accused are expected to be produced before a court in Baruipur.

Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, was allegedly attacked on Saturday while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur.

Witnesses said a large crowd hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the TMC leader. Visuals from the incident showed Banerjee wearing a cricket helmet as aides escorted him away from the scene amid the chaos.

The situation escalated when some members of the crowd allegedly attempted to physically assault him, prompting intervention by security personnel.

Banerjee later alleged that BJP activists were behind the attack and claimed there had been an attempt on his life.

ALSO READ: 'Result Of TMC's Atrocities': BJP's Agnimitra Paul Calls Attack On Abhishek Banerjee 'Public Outrage'

Case Registered Suo Motu

Police said a case was registered suo motu as neither Banerjee nor the TMC had lodged a formal complaint till Sunday.

Investigators relied on video footage and other evidence gathered from the area to identify the accused and carry out the arrests.

Officials said further investigation into the incident is underway.

Following the attack, Banerjee was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He was later discharged after receiving primary medical treatment.

Reacting to the incident, TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the violence. She also visited the hospital along with senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim and Derek O'Brien.

ALSO READ: 'Rulers Became Killers': Mamata, Rahul React After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

BJP Denies Involvement

Condemning the attack, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said such incidents had no place in a healthy democracy but rejected allegations of BJP involvement.

"The BJP is not involved in such activities. But what happened could be the outcome of the anger of locals who were tortured over the years," Bhattacharya said.

The incident has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with both parties blaming each other as the investigation continues.

Before You Go

Breaking: Main Accused in Ghaziabad's Surya Murder Case Killed in Police Encounter

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Kalyan Banerjee TMC BJP WEst Bengal
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