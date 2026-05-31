Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leaders cited public anger as reason for attack on Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC blamed BJP, alleging a party worker participated in the stone-pelting.

Abhishek Banerjee suffered an eye injury, claiming an attempt on his life.

Mamata Banerjee alleged hospitals were pressured to deny treatment.

West Bengal BJP leader and state minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday described the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as a manifestation of public anger, alleging that it was the result of the party's political conduct over the past 15 years.

Reacting to the incident, Paul said the assault reflected growing resentment among people who had allegedly suffered under TMC rule.

"What happened with Abhishek Banerjee is public outrage; it's the result of TMC's atrocities and its violent politics over the past 15 years," she said.

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BJP Leaders Condemn Attack, Cite Public Anger

Earlier, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack on Banerjee but argued that widespread frustration among the public had contributed to the situation.

"What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years. Every single person has been harassed. The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," Ghosh told reporters.

He also questioned Banerjee's decision to visit the area following the recently concluded Assembly elections, suggesting that tensions on the ground were already evident.

"Looking at the election results, you should have understood the situation. Why did you go there to play the hero? What will happen if someone who roams around with a convoy of 22 cars tries to act like a hero like that? The public has seen everything, and they were just waiting for an opportunity. Why are you giving people these opportunities?" Ghosh added.

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TMC Blames BJP For Assault

The remarks came a day after Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack and claimed a party worker was seen participating in the incident.

"Filthy junglee BJP - stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc. BJP competitive hooliganism," Moitra wrote on X.

Banerjee also alleged that the attack was sponsored by the BJP and claimed there had been an attempt on his life.

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," he said.

ALSO READ: Attack On Abhishek Banerjee: Five Arrested For Hurling Stones, Shoes And Eggs At TMC MP

Banerjee Suffers Eye Injury

The TMC leader sustained an injury to his eye during the attack and said he narrowly escaped a more serious injury.

"They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," Banerjee said.

TMC chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later alleged that hospitals were being pressured not to admit him for treatment.