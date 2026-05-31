Delhi: Demolition Drive For Shalimar Bagh Road Widening Underway Amid Heavy Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Northwest Delhi saw demolitions for road widening.

Around 157 illegal structures were targeted.

Heavy security ensured the operation's smooth execution.

Similar drives are happening elsewhere for infrastructure.

A large-scale demolition drive was launched in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Sunday to remove encroachments and unauthorised constructions falling within the alignment of a road-widening project.

The operation, which began in the early hours of the morning, was carried out under heavy security, with Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed across the area to maintain law and order.

Heavy Security Deployed

Demolition action was being taken against around 157 illegal structures after the expiry of the notice period issued to property owners.

The area was converted into a high-security zone, with senior police officials overseeing the operation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and officers from multiple districts were present at the site to monitor the demolition and security arrangements.

According to police, the operation commenced around 4 AM to ensure minimal disruption and facilitate smooth execution of the exercise.

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Road-Widening Project Behind Action

Authorities said the demolition drive forms part of a planned road expansion project aimed at improving traffic movement in the area.

The structures identified for removal were allegedly obstructing the proposed widening of the road corridor.

Officials stated that notices had been served in advance and the demolition was initiated only after the prescribed period for compliance had expired.

Visuals from the site showed excavators demolishing portions of the structures while security personnel maintained a perimeter around the affected area.

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Similar Drives Underway Elsewhere

The action in Shalimar Bagh comes days after a similar demolition drive was carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as part of a road-widening initiative under the city's master plan.

The Indore Municipal Corporation removed nearly 120 structures located along the stretch between Madhumilan Square and the Cantonment area.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Akash Singh, the civic body undertook the exercise after completing mapping of affected properties and issuing notices to residents.

"There were about 120 houses from Madhumilan Square to the Cantonment area, which were falling within the scope of the road's master plan. Notices were issued to them, mapping was done, and after that, demolition action was taken on almost 120 houses today," Singh had said.

Officials in Delhi said the Shalimar Bagh operation would continue until all identified encroachments within the project area are removed.