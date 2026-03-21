Dhurandhar 2 Roars Past Rs 200 Crore, Set For Massive Eid 2026 Weekend Gain

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Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary box office journey, delivering a powerful performance within just 48 hours of release. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller has not only captivated audiences but also set the cash registers ringing, crossing the remarkable Rs 200 crore nett mark in India. With the Eid weekend approaching, the film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, promising an even bigger surge in collections.

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Box Office Explosion And Rapid Growth

Early estimates indicate that the film earned between Rs 74.70 crore and Rs 76 crore nett on Friday alone, pushing its combined total, including paid previews, beyond Rs 220 crore. The film had already opened with a staggering Rs 103 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 43 crore from paid previews, taking the initial tally to Rs 146 crore.

The domestic gross has climbed to approximately Rs 260.78 crore, supported by an extensive release across more than 20,000 shows nationwide. The Hindi version remains the primary driver of this success, with theatre occupancy exceeding 63 per cent. In contrast, collections from regional versions remain modest, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions contributing limited figures so far.

Eid Weekend Set To Amplify Collections

With Eid around the corner, trade expectations suggest an even stronger performance over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are already showing upward trends, with projections indicating the film could cross Rs 100 crore on both days. If this momentum continues, Dhurandhar 2 could be on track to enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore global club within its opening weekend.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating a high-stakes mission within Pakistan’s terror network. The ensemble cast also includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, adding depth and gravitas to the narrative.

Breaking Records And Setting New Benchmarks

The film has already achieved multiple milestones within days of release. With its current earnings, it has surpassed several major benchmarks and is now among the highest-grossing films in Ranveer Singh’s career.

Interestingly, it has outperformed earlier records such as Bajirao Mastani, positioning itself as one of his top-performing projects. The next target in sight is overtaking Simmba, a feat it is expected to achieve imminently given the current pace.

Across the board, Dhurandhar 2 is not just performing, it is rewriting box office history. The combination of strong audience response, strategic release timing, and festive momentum has created the perfect storm for a record-breaking run.