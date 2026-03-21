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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Roars Past Rs 200 Crore, Set For Massive Eid 2026 Weekend Gain

Dhurandhar 2 Roars Past Rs 200 Crore, Set For Massive Eid 2026 Weekend Gain

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 200 crore in 48 hours. Ranveer Singh starrer eyes massive Eid weekend boost with record-breaking collections across India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary box office journey, delivering a powerful performance within just 48 hours of release. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller has not only captivated audiences but also set the cash registers ringing, crossing the remarkable Rs 200 crore nett mark in India. With the Eid weekend approaching, the film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, promising an even bigger surge in collections.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Eyes Rs 100 Cr Day Again, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Stays In Single Digits

Box Office Explosion And Rapid Growth

Early estimates indicate that the film earned between Rs 74.70 crore and Rs 76 crore nett on Friday alone, pushing its combined total, including paid previews, beyond Rs 220 crore. The film had already opened with a staggering Rs 103 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 43 crore from paid previews, taking the initial tally to Rs 146 crore.

The domestic gross has climbed to approximately Rs 260.78 crore, supported by an extensive release across more than 20,000 shows nationwide. The Hindi version remains the primary driver of this success, with theatre occupancy exceeding 63 per cent. In contrast, collections from regional versions remain modest, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions contributing limited figures so far.

Eid Weekend Set To Amplify Collections

With Eid around the corner, trade expectations suggest an even stronger performance over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are already showing upward trends, with projections indicating the film could cross Rs 100 crore on both days. If this momentum continues, Dhurandhar 2 could be on track to enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore global club within its opening weekend.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating a high-stakes mission within Pakistan’s terror network. The ensemble cast also includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, adding depth and gravitas to the narrative.

Breaking Records And Setting New Benchmarks

The film has already achieved multiple milestones within days of release. With its current earnings, it has surpassed several major benchmarks and is now among the highest-grossing films in Ranveer Singh’s career.

Interestingly, it has outperformed earlier records such as Bajirao Mastani, positioning itself as one of his top-performing projects. The next target in sight is overtaking Simmba, a feat it is expected to achieve imminently given the current pace.

Across the board, Dhurandhar 2 is not just performing, it is rewriting box office history. The combination of strong audience response, strategic release timing, and festive momentum has created the perfect storm for a record-breaking run.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India?

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore nett in India and is projected to go beyond Rs 220 crore soon, with strong performance expected over the Eid weekend.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform on its opening day?

The film had a massive opening day, earning Rs 103 crore, and with paid previews, its initial total reached Rs 146 crore.

Which version of Dhurandhar 2 is driving its box office success?

The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 is the primary driver of its success, with theatre occupancy exceeding 63%.

What are the box office expectations for Dhurandhar 2 over the Eid weekend?

Trade expectations suggest an even stronger performance, with projections indicating the film could cross Rs 100 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

How does Dhurandhar 2's performance compare to Ranveer Singh's previous films?

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed several major benchmarks and is among the highest-grossing films in Ranveer Singh's career, outperforming Bajirao Mastani.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
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Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
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