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HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,400 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,400 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 records Rs 25.30 crore on Day 12, pushing global earnings close to Rs 1,400 crore despite a sharp Monday dip.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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The box office run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grab attention, with the spy-action sequel inching closer to the coveted Rs 1,400 crore mark worldwide. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its 2025 predecessor, establishing itself as the actor's biggest commercial success to date. While weekday dips were expected after a roaring weekend, the film’s overall momentum remains remarkably strong.

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Day 12 Box Office Update

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 25.30 crore on its second Monday (March 30, 2026), witnessing a steep 62.8% fall compared to Sunday’s Rs 68.10 crore. Despite the drop, the total India net collection now stands at an impressive Rs 872.17 crore.

Globally, the espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has reached Rs 1,392.23 crore. This includes Rs 1,042.23 crore gross from India and Rs 350.00 crore from overseas markets. With this pace, the film is just a whisker away from breaching the Rs 1,400 crore milestone.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

The film opened strongly with Rs 43 crore from paid previews, followed by a massive Rs 102.5 crore on its first Thursday. Collections remained solid through the opening weekend, crossing Rs 100 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

After the expected weekday slowdown, earnings stabilised between Rs 40–Rs 60 crore before rising again over the second weekend. By the end of Day 12, the cumulative total reached Rs 872.17 crore in India net collections, reflecting sustained audience interest.

Language-Wise Performance

Unlike its predecessor, the sequel released in five languages, significantly boosting its reach. The Hindi version continues to dominate, contributing Rs 23.50 crore on Day 12 alone.

Among regional markets, Telugu remains the strongest performer with Rs 1.15 crore, followed by Tamil (Rs 0.35 crore), Kannada (Rs 0.20 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 0.10 crore). While occupancy dipped across regions on Monday, the film maintained a steady footprint in theatres nationwide.

A Record-Breaking Run Continues

Despite the second Monday slump, Dhurandhar 2 has already rewritten several box office benchmarks. Having crossed the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar (2025) within just 11 days, the sequel has cemented its place among the highest-grossing Indian films.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned worldwide?

The spy-action sequel has grossed Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,042.23 crore from India and Rs 350.00 crore from overseas.

What is the current India net collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

As of Day 12, the film has collected an impressive Rs 872.17 crore in India net collections.

Which language version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing the strongest in regional markets?

The Telugu version is the strongest regional performer, contributing Rs 1.15 crore on Day 12, followed by Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Has Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed its predecessor's earnings?

Yes, the sequel has surpassed the lifetime earnings of its 2025 predecessor, Dhurandhar, within just 11 days.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Ranveer Singh Film Collection
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