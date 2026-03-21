BTS 'Arirang' Release Time In India: When And Where To Stream The Live Comeback

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After nearly four years away as a full group, BTS have officially returned and the excitement is unmistakable. Their fifth studio album Arirang marks not just a musical comeback, but a global moment, complete with new songs, a live performance in Seoul, and a documentary release on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Seoul Gears Up For BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback As Fans Flood Streets; Videos Go Viral

BTS ‘Arirang’ Release Time And Streaming In India

The world will be watching!!!



BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG

March 21 8pm KST / 4am PT

LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix#BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/GR74gAl5jy — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 19, 2026

The album Arirang dropped on March 20 at 9:30 AM IST, making it instantly accessible to fans across India. Listeners can stream the full album on major music platforms, while physical copies are now open for pre-order.

Adding to the buzz, BTS have also released a music video for Swim on their official YouTube channel, marking their first visual release as a complete group in years.

Tracklist Explores Multiple Sounds And Themes

The album features a diverse mix of tracks, including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

From high-energy anthems to introspective moments, the tracklist reflects the group’s evolution while reconnecting with their signature sound.

What ‘Arirang’ Symbolises

The album’s title draws inspiration from Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song often seen as an unofficial anthem of the country.

Deeply rooted in the concept of han, a blend of sorrow, longing, resilience and hope, the reference adds emotional depth to the comeback. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Arirang carries cultural weight, which BTS appear to channel into their new era.

Live Comeback Concert: When And Where To Watch

Let's get ready for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG together!

The live event begins on March 21 at 4AM PT, only on Netflix: https://t.co/L6Zq5FVMf3#BTSLIVEonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG https://t.co/2yd9mNuzdm — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 21, 2026

To celebrate their return, BTS will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The concert will be streamed globally on Netflix on March 21 at 4:30 PM IST.

The large-scale event is expected to draw massive global attention, both from fans attending in person and those tuning in online.

The comeback marks BTS’ first full-group release since 2022, when members began enlisting for South Korea’s mandatory military service. Each member served between 18 to 21 months, with the final enlistment concluding in June 2025.

Documentary Release Next

The comeback doesn’t stop at music. A documentary capturing BTS’ journey back to the global stage is set to premiere on Netflix on March 27.

The film promises a behind-the-scenes look at their transition from military life to music, offering fans a deeper connection to the reunion story.