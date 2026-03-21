The album 'Arirang' was released on March 20 at 9:30 AM IST. The music video for 'Swim' was also released on their official YouTube channel.
BTS 'Arirang' Release Time In India: When And Where To Stream The Live Comeback
BTS Arirang Release Time In India: Know when and where to stream the album, watch the live Seoul concert, and catch the comeback event online.
After nearly four years away as a full group, BTS have officially returned and the excitement is unmistakable. Their fifth studio album Arirang marks not just a musical comeback, but a global moment, complete with new songs, a live performance in Seoul, and a documentary release on the horizon.
ALSO READ: Seoul Gears Up For BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback As Fans Flood Streets; Videos Go Viral
BTS ‘Arirang’ Release Time And Streaming In India
The world will be watching!!!— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 19, 2026
BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG
March 21 8pm KST / 4am PT
LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix#BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/GR74gAl5jy
The album Arirang dropped on March 20 at 9:30 AM IST, making it instantly accessible to fans across India. Listeners can stream the full album on major music platforms, while physical copies are now open for pre-order.
Adding to the buzz, BTS have also released a music video for Swim on their official YouTube channel, marking their first visual release as a complete group in years.
Tracklist Explores Multiple Sounds And Themes
The album features a diverse mix of tracks, including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.
From high-energy anthems to introspective moments, the tracklist reflects the group’s evolution while reconnecting with their signature sound.
What ‘Arirang’ Symbolises
The album’s title draws inspiration from Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song often seen as an unofficial anthem of the country.
Deeply rooted in the concept of han, a blend of sorrow, longing, resilience and hope, the reference adds emotional depth to the comeback. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Arirang carries cultural weight, which BTS appear to channel into their new era.
Live Comeback Concert: When And Where To Watch
Let's get ready for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG together!— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 21, 2026
The live event begins on March 21 at 4AM PT, only on Netflix: https://t.co/L6Zq5FVMf3#BTSLIVEonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG https://t.co/2yd9mNuzdm
To celebrate their return, BTS will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The concert will be streamed globally on Netflix on March 21 at 4:30 PM IST.
The large-scale event is expected to draw massive global attention, both from fans attending in person and those tuning in online.
The comeback marks BTS’ first full-group release since 2022, when members began enlisting for South Korea’s mandatory military service. Each member served between 18 to 21 months, with the final enlistment concluding in June 2025.
Documentary Release Next
The comeback doesn’t stop at music. A documentary capturing BTS’ journey back to the global stage is set to premiere on Netflix on March 27.
The film promises a behind-the-scenes look at their transition from military life to music, offering fans a deeper connection to the reunion story.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did BTS's album 'Arirang' and music video for 'Swim' get released?
Where can I stream the new BTS album 'Arirang' in India?
You can stream the full album 'Arirang' on major music platforms. Physical copies are also available for pre-order.
What is the significance of the album title 'Arirang'?
The title 'Arirang' is inspired by a traditional Korean folk song, often considered an unofficial anthem. It embodies concepts of sorrow, resilience, and hope.
When and where can I watch the BTS live comeback concert?
The live concert is on March 21 at 4:30 PM IST and will be streamed globally on Netflix. BTS will perform live in Seoul.
When is the BTS documentary scheduled to be released?
A documentary capturing BTS's journey back to the global stage will premiere on Netflix on March 27.