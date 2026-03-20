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HomeEntertainmentHollywood Action Star Chuck Norris Dies At 86, Family Confirms

Hollywood Action Star Chuck Norris Dies At 86, Family Confirms

They also acknowledged the support he received from fans, stating, “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star best known for Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 86, his family confirmed on Friday. He passed away on Thursday morning.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the family said, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

A Personal Loss Beyond Public Fame

The statement described Norris not just as a global icon, but as a deeply loved family member. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” it read.

Reflecting on his life, the family added, “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

They also acknowledged the support he received from fans, stating, “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Health And Final Days

Norris had reportedly fallen ill on Thursday while on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Just a week earlier, he had marked his 86th birthday with a social media post featuring a video of him boxing.

“I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris,” he wrote.

Career And Legacy

Norris began his acting career with a cameo in the 1968 film The Wrecking Crew. He rose to prominence after his fight sequence with kung-fu star Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon, which cemented his status as an action icon across film and television.

Call For Privacy

The family requested privacy as they mourn the loss. “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time,” the statement concluded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Chuck Norris pass away?

Chuck Norris passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86. His family confirmed his death on Friday.

What was Chuck Norris known for?

Chuck Norris was best known as a US martial artist and Hollywood action star, famous for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger.

What did his family say about his passing?

His family described him as a global icon but also a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather. They stated he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

How did Chuck Norris begin his acting career?

Norris started his acting career with a cameo appearance in the 1968 film, The Wrecking Crew.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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Hollywood Hollywood Action Star Chuck Norris Dies At 86 Family Confirms
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