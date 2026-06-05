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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Only Guilty People Threaten’: Salman Khan’s Ex Girlfriend Backs Kala Hiran Producer Amid Death Threats From D-Company

‘Only Guilty People Threaten’: Salman Khan’s Ex Girlfriend Backs Kala Hiran Producer Amid Death Threats From D-Company

Salman Khan sent a legal notice to Kala Hiran producer demanding the immediate removal of all posters, promotional material, and references related to the project. 

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Amit Jani claims death threats over blackbuck film.
  • Salman Khan's lawyers sent notice, which Jani defiantly tore.
  • Somy Ali supported Jani, calling threats actions of guilty.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has come out in support of Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani after he claimed that he has been receiving death threats from the actor’s loyal fanbase in Mumbai and D-Company. She said that he has every right to make a film on the subject and that only “guilty people threaten or hide”. Her views came in response to a video shared by the producer following the legal notice sent by the actor’s lawyers. 

‘Receiving Death Threats From D-Company’

Amit is making a film on the 1998 blackbuck case, which is pending before the Rajasthan High Court. It is directed by Bharat S Shrinate. After Salman Khan learnt that a film was being made about him, his legal representatives sent a legal notice to the producer demanding the immediate removal of all posters, promotional material, and references related to the project. 

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While sharing the video statement, he wrote, “There are allegedly threats coming from the D-Company in support of Salman Khan. Whose response should I address - your legal notice or these threats? I have torn up your legal notice and thrown it away, Salman Bhai. And as for the D-Company backing you, we will deal with them too.” 

In the video statement, he said, “Everyone, right from friends, colleagues and media, is asking me what response will you give to Salman Khan’s notice?” while holding the notice he has received from the actor. He further claimed that the actor’s Muslim fan following, boys, has been issuing death threats to him for the past 36 hours. 

“One particular message, I don’t know if it’s fake or true, has been sent by the name of D company. That D company won’t leave you,” he further said, before asking to whom he should reply. As the video goes on, he tears off the notice into pieces and says that it is his response to the notice. 

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For the unversed, D-Company is a terrorist syndicate founded and controlled by terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. 

‘Only Guilty People Hide, Threaten’: Somy Ali

The video has been viewed by over 2.8 lakh people and received numerous comments. One particular comment received much attention because it is from the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali. 

“Aapko poora haq hai koi bhi subject pe film banane ka. Sirf guilty log chupte hain aur dhamki dete hain [You have every right to make a film on any subject. Only guilty people hide and threaten],” wrote Somy in the comments section of the video. 

About Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is an upcoming biographical crime-thriller inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching controversy involving Salman Khan. Produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S Shrinate, the movie explores the legal battles, the Bishnoi community’s reverence for the animal, and the tensions with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan's lawyers send a legal notice to Amit Jani?

Salman Khan's legal team sent a notice after learning Amit Jani was making a film about him. They demanded the immediate removal of all promotional material and references related to the project.

What is the film 'Kala Hiran' about?

'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' is a biographical crime-thriller inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching controversy involving Salman Khan. It explores legal battles, the Bishnoi community's reverence for the animal, and tensions with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Who has supported Amit Jani regarding his film?

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, has expressed support for Amit Jani. She commented that he has every right to make a film on the subject and that 'only guilty people hide and threaten.'

What threats did Amit Jani claim to receive?

Amit Jani claimed to be receiving death threats from Salman Khan's loyal fanbase and the D-Company. These threats allegedly came after Salman Khan's lawyers sent him a legal notice.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan ENtertainment News Kala Hiran
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