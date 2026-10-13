Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused singer Amritprabha Mahanta secured bail in Zubeen Garg case.

High Court noted potential breaches in Zubeen Garg's medical protocol.

SIT chargesheeted seven, including Mahanta, in singer's death.

The trial continues to determine responsibility of all accused.

Singer Amritprabha Mahanta, an accused in the death case of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, walked out of Haflong sub-jail on Tuesday, October 13, four days after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail. She is the first accused in the main case linked to the singer's death to secure bail. However, the investigation's findings and the charges against the accused remain subject to judicial scrutiny as the trial continues.

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Gauhati High Court Grants Bail To Amritprabha Mahanta

Justice Pranjal Das of the Gauhati High Court granted Mahanta bail on October 9, subject to a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. Her release followed the completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Mahanta had been lodged in jail since October 17, 2025. Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar confirmed the bail decision after hearings that continued over several days.

Court Flags Possible Medical Protocol Violations

In its detailed order, the High Court observed that several medical precautions prescribed for Garg appeared, prima facie, to have been breached before his death.

The court noted that Garg had multiple health conditions and should ideally have had a dedicated caretaker or medical attendant to ensure that the prescribed medical protocol was followed.

However, the court clarified that the trial would determine whether any of the accused were responsible for the alleged violations and whether their actions amounted to criminal offences.

How Zubeen Garg Died In Singapore

Garg, 52, died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea off Singapore. He had travelled to the city-state to attend the North East India Festival.

His death sparked widespread outrage across Assam, prompting fans and civil society groups to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Assam government subsequently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

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Seven Accused Named In SIT Chargesheet

The SIT chargesheet named seven accused and outlined different charges against them.

Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were charged with murder.

Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Meanwhile, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya faced charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Trial Continues Despite Mahanta's Release

Mahanta's release on bail does not mean she has been acquitted. The trial remains ongoing, and the allegations against her and the other accused will be determined through the judicial process.

(With inputs from IANS)