Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo In Medical Boot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sidharth Malhotra revealed a leg injury, wearing a medical boot.

He and Kiara Advani recently announced expecting their second child.

Kiara shared family holiday photos featuring Sidharth and daughter.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has given fans a glimpse of his leg injury through an Instagram Story, revealing that he is wearing a medical walking boot. The actor, who was recently seen in The Vvaan, shared the update on Tuesday, October 13.

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Sidharth Malhotra Shares Injury Update On Instagram

Sidharth posted a picture of his injured leg fitted with a medical walking boot and captioned it, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously”. The actor turned the familiar English expression into a joke about his injury.

However, he hasn't disclosed how he hurt his leg. It also remains unclear whether he's receiving treatment in hospital or recovering at home. For now, his Instagram Story is the only update he has shared about his condition.

(Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Expect Their Second Child

The injury update comes shortly after Sidharth featured in a series of family holiday photographs shared by his wife, actress Kiara Advani.

On October 7, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child through a heartwarming social media post featuring their daughter, Saraayah. In the photograph, the family held a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the new addition to their family.

Sharing the announcement, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

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Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses Of Family Holiday

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Kiara offered fans a peek into what appeared to be a family vacation. Her photo carousel featured pictures of herself, Sidharth and glimpses of their daughter.

The actress captioned the post “Gratitude”, keeping the focus on the family's special moments. Meanwhile, fans await further information about Sidharth's injury, as the actor has yet to share details about its cause or his recovery.