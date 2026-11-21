Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chitrangda's army father provides personal connection to film.

Army life conditions families for sacrifices and difficult news.

Film 'Maatrubhumi' celebrates soldiers' bravery, needs wider reach.

Salman Khan highlighted emotional burden faced by army families.

Actor Chitrangda Singh spoke about her personal connection with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace during a conversation with Salman Khan at the ABP Southern Rising Summit in Hyderabad. With her father having served in the Indian Army, Chitrangda said she grew up understanding the risks that come with military life and the uncertainty faced by soldiers' families. She also recalled losing two officers from her father's Gurkha regiment during a period when ULFA activity was taking place. Calling the film an important tribute to soldiers, she said their bravery and stories deserve to be celebrated.

Chitrangda Singh Recalls Growing Up In An Army Family

During the conversation, Chitrangda was asked whether her Army background helped her connect with the story and if anything during the film's shoot had affected her emotionally.

Responding to the question, the actor explained that military life also shapes the experiences of family members. They become aware of the sacrifices involved and learn to prepare themselves for difficult news, particularly when a family member is posted in a sensitive area.

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She said, "I think the one thing that I've been saying is that the family also gets conditioned a little bit about what you're willing to give up, what kind of news you have to be ready to sort of accept, whether it's the children."

Chitrangda added that this was not an unfamiliar subject in her household. Her father had been posted in a field area during a period when ULFA activity was taking place. She recalled that two officers from his Gurkha regiment had lost their lives during that time.

She said, "So this was definitely a conversation that we've had, and I've grown up around."

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'You Have To Glorify Soldiers': Chitrangda On Maatrubhumi

Talking about the film, Chitrangda said stories of soldiers and their courage need to reach audiences. According to her, filmmakers do not have to invent heroic accounts when real-life examples of bravery are already present around us.

She said, "You have to glorify soldiers. You have to glorify bravery. You need heroes. You need to set examples like that, and they are very much there." The actor further pointed out that stories from the lives of soldiers emerge every day and deserve to be told. She expressed happiness about being part of a film that, in her view, does justice to their experiences.

She added, "So I think this film is doing justice to all that, and I'm very happy to be proud of it also, because my father was in the army. So yeah, I feel happy that this is what he's done with this film, and it's done so well."

Salman Khan On The Emotional Burden Of Army Families

Salman Khan also spoke about the anxiety experienced by families whose loved ones serve at the borders. Referring to the uncertainty faced by relatives of soldiers, he said that people who worry about their own families can only imagine what the wives, siblings and children of personnel posted at the border must experience every day.

His remarks brought attention to the emotional side of military service, which often remains with families even when soldiers are away on duty. The discussion at the summit highlighted how Maatrubhumi seeks to bring the sacrifices of soldiers and the experiences of their families to the screen.

About Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is centred on the lives and sacrifices of soldiers. Chitrangda Singh's own family background gives her association with the film an additional personal dimension.