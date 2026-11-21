Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan sang 'Sexy Beauty', complimenting Chitrangda Singh.

He discussed songs advancing film narrative based on their situation.

Salman explained promotional videos avoid revealing actual film scenes.

Salman Khan added a musical moment to his conversation with Chitrangda Singh at the ABP Southern Rising Summit in Hyderabad. While discussing the songs of their upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, the actor sang 'Sexy Beauty', leaving Chitrangda amused. Salman also revealed that he had become a fan of the track and joked about singing it after having a couple of drinks. The conversation soon moved to the film's music, with the actor explaining how songs can contribute to a movie's narrative. He also shared why the promotional videos do not reveal its actual scenes.

Salman Khan Sings 'Sexy Beauty' For Chitrangda

During the conversation, the anchor brought up the songs from Maatrubhumi, mentioning tracks such as 'Madhura Paan' and 'Sexy Beauty'. Salman then complimented Chitrangda, telling her that he had become a fan of 'Sexy Beauty'.

The actor also joked about singing the track after having a couple of drinks, saying, "I have thrown two pegs. I haven't been alone yet, but when I am, I will sing a few lines in front of it."

ALSO READ | Chitrangda Singh Says Army Roots Made Maatrubhumi More Personal: 'Proud Of This Film' | WATCH

Chitrangda thanked him for the compliment, while Salman encouraged her to accept the praise. She playfully remarked that he was making up for something he had done around 10 minutes earlier, prompting another light-hearted exchange.

Salman Khan On How Songs Take A Film Forward

The discussion then turned to the role of music in a film centred on soldiers and war. The anchor asked Salman whether songs were primarily meant to entertain audiences or whether they also helped advance the story.

ALSO READ | 'No Way With SRK And Suhana's 'King': Salman Khan Says He Can Clash With 'Avengers' And 'Dune' | WATCH

Salman explained that it depended on how well a song fitted the situation in the film. While a popular track could entertain viewers, he believed music that complemented the narrative could elevate the entire movie.

He said, "If a song is good and popular, then that also entertains. But if the songs are good according to the situation of the movie, then they take the film to the next level."

Why Maatrubhumi's Song Videos Don't Show Film Scenes

Salman also explained why the visuals released alongside the film's songs on YouTube and social media are largely different from the actual scenes in the movie.

Recalling how music channels repeatedly played film songs in the past, he said audiences would often become so familiar with the sequences that they used those portions as an opportunity to take a break during screenings.

Salman said he did not want viewers to have that option while watching Maatrubhumi. He clarified that, apart from portions of 'Madhura Paan' and Maatrubhumi, the promotional visuals were not taken from the film.

The conversation offered a glimpse into the music strategy behind Maatrubhumi and Salman's approach to keeping audiences engaged throughout the film.