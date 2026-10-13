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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Expresses Concern As Robot ‘Gropes Minor In Germany’, Says ‘AI Crimes Have Started Already’

Kangana Ranaut Expresses Concern As Robot ‘Gropes Minor In Germany’, Says ‘AI Crimes Have Started Already’

Kangana Ranaut reacts after a robot allegedly gropes a 16-year-old girl in Germany, raising concerns about AI-related crimes and safety.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut raised AI misuse concerns following robot incident.
  • Teenage girl allegedly groped by robot in German city.
  • Police are investigating the incident, seizing robot and phones.
  • Ranaut questioned society's readiness for increasing AI-related crimes.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has raised concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped by a robot outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne, Germany. Reacting to the reported incident, Ranaut questioned the risks posed by emerging technology and warned about the possible consequences of AI-related crimes, particularly for vulnerable people.

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Kangana Ranaut Raises Concerns About AI Crimes

Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to share her reaction to the incident, resharing a post about the alleged sexual harassment. She highlighted the potential dangers of AI, questioning whether society is prepared for the challenges that could arise as the technology advances.

She wrote, "We are not even fully there yet at AI crimes have already started, most of the crimes don't take place because criminals are scared for themselves or lack the potential to actually carry it out but imagine when that's not even an obstacle anymore."

Emphasising her concerns about the possible implications, the actor and BJP MP added, "What would be the world be like? Especially for vulnerable people?"

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

What Happened In Cologne, Germany?

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at around 11.45 pm on Sunday on Hohenzollernring, a busy street in central Cologne.

The teenager was reportedly standing outside a fast-food restaurant with her friends when a red-and-gold robot, approximately 1.2 metres tall, allegedly approached her from behind. The encounter was reportedly filmed and livestreamed on social media.

Police subsequently seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of the investigation.

"Officers confiscated the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. The criminal investigation department is investigating suspicion of sexual harassment," police reportedly said in a statement.

Reports also stated that responding officers found the robot, which was dressed in a sleeveless shirt and sweatpants, inside the boot of a Volkswagen belonging to the group.

Authorities are investigating the case, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and how the robot was operated. They are also examining whether anyone deliberately controlled the machine at the time.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre Recalls Welcoming Michael Jackson In Nauvari Saree During His 1996 India Visit

AI Misuse Raises Questions About Safety

The alleged incident has brought renewed attention to concerns about the misuse of emerging technologies. While AI offers applications across numerous fields, questions about accountability and the potential for harmful behaviour remain important as its capabilities develop.

As the investigation in Germany continues, the case raises questions about the safeguards needed to prevent technology from being used to facilitate harassment or other forms of abuse.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Cologne, Germany?

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped by a robot outside a fast-food restaurant. The event was reportedly filmed and livestreamed on social media.

Who reacted to the alleged robot incident?

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed concerns about AI misuse. She questioned the risks of emerging technology and warned about potential AI-related crimes.

What steps are authorities taking regarding the incident?

Police seized the robot and two mobile phones as part of an investigation into sexual harassment. They are examining how the robot was operated and if anyone controlled it.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sexual Assault KANGANA RANAUT CRime News Germany Robot Incident AI Crimes
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