Salman Khan has become closely associated with Bigg Boss, but several celebrities have reportedly expressed interest in taking over as the show's host. Former Bigg Boss talent head Anand Chavan has now shared details of these offers during a podcast conversation with Siddharth Kannan. Anand, who was involved in casting 15 seasons of the reality show, claimed that some A-list personalities were willing to host the programme for considerably less money. He also recalled an actress questioning the energy in Salman's anchoring before suggesting that the makers give her the opportunity. Anand further shared an unusual offer from Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijeet Bichukale.

A-List Celebrities Wanted To Replace Salman Khan

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Anand, who previously worked as Vice President and Talent Manager at Endemol, said that several prominent personalities had approached him about hosting Bigg Boss. According to him, some were willing to accept a much lower fee than Salman Khan.

Ex-Bigg Boss Talent Head BREAKS SILENCE on Bigg Boss Casting, Rs 50L Bribes & Underworld Threats! #Biggboss20 #QaziTouqeer #Biggbosscontestants https://t.co/u3n7nq5PNt — Ayesha ❤ (@aykazimi) November 20, 2026

Sharing the details, Anand said, "Main pehli baar ye share kar raha hoon ki is tarah ke feelers aate hain ki itna paisa channel kharcha kar raha hai, hum log ko lete toh kuch kharcha nahi hota." However, these approaches did not lead to any serious discussion about changing the host. Anand explained that Salman had built a position on the show that would be difficult for someone else to occupy.

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He added, "Aakhir mein kya hota hai ki jis aadmi ne jo position li hui hai, woh bahut maayne rakhti hai."

Actress Criticised Salman's Hosting And Offered To Replace Him

Anand also recalled an interaction with an actress who currently lives abroad. She had previously been approached to participate in Bigg Boss as a contestant. During their conversation, she reportedly commented on Salman's hosting style, saying, "Abhi (Salman ki) anchoring mein itna liveliness nahi aa raha hai."

Anand initially thought she was simply sharing her opinion. However, he said she later suggested that the makers consider her for the hosting role, claiming she could do a better job.

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Reacting to the incident, Anand said, "Aisi bhi himmat hoti hai logon ki bolne ki."

Abhijeet Bichukale Offered To Host Bigg Boss Marathi

Anand also shared an incident involving Bigg Boss Marathi. He recalled that during the show's third season, host Mahesh Manjrekar was reportedly unwell. At the time, contestant Abhijeet Bichukale approached Anand and offered to step in as the host.

Recalling Bichukale's pitch, Anand quoted him as saying, "Abhi health-wise Mahesh sir toh kar nahi sakte, abhi mere siwa toh doosra option toh hai nahi aapko. Toh aap mereko hi final kar dijiye as an anchor." Despite the interest from other celebrities, Salman Khan continued as the face of Bigg Boss. Anand's account offers a glimpse into the conversations and unexpected hosting offers that took place behind the scenes.