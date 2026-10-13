Sonali Bendre Recalls Welcoming Michael Jackson In Nauvari Saree During His 1996 India Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonali Bendre initially focused on wearing a traditional nauvari saree.

Traditional attire and free tickets motivated her initially, not meeting Jackson.

Jackson's electrifying live performance later made her a devoted fan.

Actress Sonali Bendre has revisited a memorable moment from Michael Jackson's first visit to India, revealing that she was initially more excited about wearing a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree than meeting the global pop sensation. Speaking on the grand premiere episode of Sony Marathi's Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit, Sonali recalled how attending Jackson's Mumbai visit eventually changed her perception of the legendary performer.

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Sonali Bendre Reveals Why Wearing A Nauvari Saree Excited Her

During the conversation, Madhuri Dixit, who described herself as a fan of Jackson, asked Sonali about welcoming the singer in a nauvari saree when he arrived in Mumbai.

Sonali admitted that she wasn't particularly enthusiastic about meeting the pop icon at the time. Instead, the opportunity to wear traditional Maharashtrian attire and secure complimentary concert tickets for her loved ones made the occasion special.

“You know, actually, I wasn’t that much of a fan of his. They told me that they wanted Marathi girls to do this. And at that time, I got free tickets for my friends and family.”

Raj Thackeray & Sonali Bendre at the airport to receive Michael Jackson in Mumbai, 1996. The level of stardom he had that time before social media is almost impossible to imagine today. https://t.co/aO96e6k26j — 𝙅. (@jalebination) May 19, 2026

The actress also spoke about her longstanding admiration for the nauvari saree, explaining why wearing the traditional outfit meant so much to her.

“And of course, wearing a nauvari was a lot of fun because my grandmother used to wear one, and I always had a fascination with wearing a nauvari. I mean, it’s just the most graceful saree ever. So I was excited about that,” she said.

How Michael Jackson's Live Performance Changed Her Mind

Although Sonali wasn't initially a devoted fan, watching Jackson perform live proved to be a turning point. His remarkable energy, singing and stamina left a lasting impression on her, transforming her appreciation for the artist.

Recalling the experience, she said, “But after that, when I went to the concert, I really understood what an artist he is. I mean, amazing! The stamina, the singing… and after that, I became his fan.”

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Michael Jackson's Historic India Visit In 1996

Michael Jackson visited India in October 1996 as part of his HIStory World Tour, performing in Mumbai. His visit remains a notable moment in the country's international music history, bringing the global superstar to Indian audiences.

Sonali's recollection offers a personal glimpse into that visit, from her excitement about wearing a traditional saree to the live performance that ultimately made her a fan of the King of Pop.

(With inputs from IANS)