Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought a Look Out Circular against Imran Khan.

This follows Khan's participation in an unauthorized Mumbai protest.

Somaiya alleged Khan, an American citizen, might leave India.

He urged authorities to prevent Khan's departure during inquiry.

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration officials with a demand for a Look Out Circular against Imran Khan. In his letter, he wants the actor stopped from travelling abroad while his complaint is looked into and a Mumbai Police case remains under investigation.

This comes after Khan participated in the October 10 protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Protesters there were calling on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down. The police had not cleared the event, so officers took the actor and several other participants into custody. Khan was driven off in a police van with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and his cousin, Zayn Marie.

The three were let go within a few hours and later went on social media to talk about the episode and what they went through while in police custody.

Kirit Somaiya Seeks Look Out Circular Against Imran Khan

In a letter dated October 13, Somaiya apprised the Union Home Ministry of the situation. He alleged that Imran holds American citizenship and urged the authorities to prevent the actor from leaving India under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, until the pending inquiry is completed.

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Somaiya also requested that the Bureau of Immigration issue an LOC against Imran and alert the police if he attempts to leave the country.

“Imran Khan attended and actively participated in the said agitation and was detained by the Mumbai Police at the venue. Gamdevi Police Station have named him in an FIR. A copy of the FIR has not been furnished to me. As reported, the said person is a citizen of the United States of America and holds an Overseas Citizen of India Card,” a part of Somaiya’s letter read.

The letter further stated, “I have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to examine whether the said person's participation in the said agitation warrants action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The said representation and the investigation under the said FIR are pending. The said person, being a foreign national, is free to leave India at any time. If he departs before the enquiry on my representation is concluded and before the investigation under the said FIR is completed, the enquiry, the investigation and any proceedings that may follow may be rendered infructuous, as his presence for the purposes of the enquiry, statements, notices and appearance cannot then be secured.”

Requested Immigration Home Ministry to issue LOC ( look out circular) against #ImranKhan to NOT to leave India @BJP4India @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis https://t.co/h0DMoBwVax — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 13, 2026

Somaiya further requested that Imran not be allowed to leave India until the inquiries against him are completed.

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In his letter, Somaiya outlined the specific steps he wanted the authorities to take: “The Ministry of Home Affairs to request the Bureau of Immigration to open a Look Out Circular in respect of the said person under the guidelines dated 22 February 2021, as amended, for prevention of his departure from India and for intimation of any attempt by him to depart; The Bureau of Immigration to open the said Look Out Circular and to direct the Immigration Officers at all immigration posts to consider an order under paragraph 5(2) of the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025 prohibiting the departure of the said person, his departure not being in the public interest while the said enquiry and investigation are pending.”

Kirit Somaiya Questions Imran Khan’s Citizenship

Earlier, in a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya questioned whether Imran was legally permitted to participate in the agitation, alleging that he has American citizenship.

Somaiya also urged the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.





