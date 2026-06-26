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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesZendaya’s Spider-Web Gown By John Galliano Steals Spotlight At Spider-Man Event

Zendaya’s Spider-Web Gown By John Galliano Steals Spotlight At Spider-Man Event

Zendaya turned heads in London at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call, wearing a rare archival John Galliano Spring/Summer 1997 collection dress with $100,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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  • Zendaya uses fashion for self-expression and identity exploration.

Zendaya once again proved why she remains one of fashion’s biggest stars with a striking appearance in London for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Just a day after making headlines for stepping out in a simple vintage T-shirt, the actor returned to the spotlight in a dramatic archival designer look. Wearing a rare John Galliano dress from the late 1990s, Zendaya delivered yet another memorable fashion moment. The look blended vintage glamour with modern styling and quickly became a major talking point online. From the intricate details to the luxury jewellery, every element of the outfit drew attention from fashion watchers everywhere.

Zendaya Wears Vintage Galliano's Dress

Zendaya made a bold statement at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call in London by choosing a rare archival John Galliano design from the Spring/Summer 1997 collection. The shimmering blue gown stood out for its dramatic silhouette and intricate details. The dress featured delicate charm accents, a subtle thigh-high slit and a striking open-back design. The standout detail was a silver spider web motif at the back, a subtle nod to the Spider-Man theme.

Spider-Man Style Dress With Clever Detailing

Zendaya’s outfit perfectly tied into the promotional event without feeling overly obvious. The spider web detail brought a playful connection to the film, while the overall styling kept the look elegant and polished. She completed the outfit with white satin pointed-toe heels and a stack of rings. Her short hair was styled sleek and smooth, while her make-up featured soft gold and pink shimmer tones that added warmth to the overall look. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, also appeared to enjoy the moment, hinting at the strong thematic styling behind the look.

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Over $100,000 Luxury Jewellery In Sparkling Accessories

Zendaya elevated the look further with Tiffany & Co jewellery worth over $100,000. She wore pieces from the brand’s Sixteen Stone collection, including diamond hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet and statement rings featuring diamonds and ruby accents. The jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

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Zendaya On Fashion

Zendaya has often spoken about using fashion as a way to express different sides of herself. In her previous interview with Fashion Magazine, she said that red carpet style should reflect a wider definition of beauty rather than fitting into one specific mould. Through fashion, hair and beauty choices, she aims to represent different styles and identities. The actor has also previously shared that fashion played a major role in helping her move beyond her Disney image and shape her identity in Hollywood. Her long-standing collaboration with stylist Law Roach has been central to building that image.

Whether dressed in casual vintage finds or rare designer archive pieces, Zendaya continues to make every appearance feel intentional. Her latest London outing was another reminder of her ability to turn fashion into conversation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does Zendaya view fashion?

Zendaya views fashion as a way to express different sides of herself and reflect a wider definition of beauty. She uses it to shape her identity and represent diverse styles.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zendaya Law Roach Tiffany & Co Spider Man Brand New Day John Galliano Spring/Summer 1997 Collection
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