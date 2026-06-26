Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avantika Sundar married Shravan Sreenivasan in a grand Goa ceremony.

Top film stars across industries attended the glamorous wedding celebrations.

PM Modi, CM Vijay invited; an emotional family milestone for Khushbu.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C celebrated a major family milestone as their elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, married Shravan Sreenivasan in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa. What was initially expected to be a private family affair turned into a glamorous celebration attended by stars from across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. From emotional family moments to celebrity appearances, the wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events in the entertainment world. Videos and pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral, giving fans a closer look at the elegant celebration and the famous guests in attendance.

Avantika - Sundar Wedding

Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan at a luxury resort in Goa in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends. The wedding followed a tasteful beige-and-gold theme, with guests arriving in elegant traditional outfits that matched the occasion’s sophisticated setting. Despite early reports suggesting a small ceremony, the celebrations turned out to be much bigger, with several leading names from the entertainment industry present.

Trisha, Chiru Family, Nagarjuna Family& Venkatesh Family at Sundar C - Kushboo's daughter wedding 💥 pic.twitter.com/KIzUWU9dBd — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 25, 2026

The wedding brought together celebrities from multiple film industries. Among those in attendance were Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan. Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were also present. Several videos from the event showed guests interacting warmly and enjoying the celebrations. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also embraced the traditional dress code, opting for classic South Indian attire. Anil stood out in a simple all-white outfit, while Nagarjuna added colour with a teal ethnic look.

ALSO READ | Who Are The 3 Indians Followed By Obsession Director Curry Barker On Instagram?

The wedding marked a deeply emotional occasion for Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C, who have often shared glimpses of their close-knit family life. Married since 2000, the couple share two daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Avantika’s wedding was clearly a proud and memorable moment for the family. Photos and videos from the ceremony reflected the warmth and joy surrounding the celebrations.

PM Modi And Vijay Were Invited

Ahead of the wedding, Khushbu and Sundar C personally travelled to New Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his blessings for the couple. Khushbu had also visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to invite him to the wedding. She later shared how warmly he welcomed the family despite his busy schedule. According to Khushbu, both her daughters and Shravan were thrilled during the meeting and deeply touched by Vijay’s warmth and kindness. However, Vijay was not seen at the wedding ceremony.

ALSO READ | 'I Love Your Husband Too': SRK Marks 34 Years In Bollywood With The Kind Of Wit Only He Can Pull Off

Who is Shravan Sreenivasan?

Shravan Sreenivasan hails from Chennai and works as an officer in the Merchant Navy. Khushbu had earlier described the match as a blend of love and arranged marriage, with both families fully supportive of the union. The wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple as they started their married life together.

With family, close friends and some of Indian cinema’s biggest names coming together, Avantika Sundar’s wedding turned into a memorable celebration. The Goa ceremony beautifully blended tradition, warmth and star power, making it a truly special occasion for the Sundar family.