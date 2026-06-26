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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married At Madison Square Garden, Host 2,000 Guests

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married At Madison Square Garden, Host 2,000 Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot in New York on July 2.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly plan two-part July wedding.
  • Intimate July 2 gathering, larger July 3 celebration expected.
  • Guests received phone invites; no official confirmation from couple.
  • Permit application for street closures near venue also filed.

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a two-part wedding celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, according to reports. 

As per Page Six, the couple is expected to host an intimate gathering on July 2 with around 100 close family members and friends. A much bigger celebration is reportedly planned for the following day, with between 1,000 and 2,000 guests expected to attend. The New York Times was the first to report the latest details.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports. Representatives for the couple have also not responded to media requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Page Six had reported that the couple planned to get married over the July 3 weekend. More recently, the publication claimed that Madison Square Garden had been chosen as the wedding venue, saying the couple wanted privacy for the event.

According to the report, guests were invited over phone calls instead of traditional invitations to reduce the chances of details being leaked. It also claimed that everyone involved has been asked to keep the plans private.

Page Six further reported that some Kansas City Chiefs players have already booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown, New York, around the reported wedding dates.

Reports also claim that a permit application filed by Winick Productions requested street closures around Madison Square Garden, along with a public tent outside the venue.

Swift and Kelce have been together since the summer of 2023 and reportedly got engaged in August. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the reported wedding celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taking place?

It is reportedly planned as a two-part celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, according to various reports.

What are the reported dates and guest numbers for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

An intimate gathering is reportedly set for July 2 with about 100 guests. A larger celebration for 1,000-2,000 guests is planned for July 3.

Have Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce confirmed their wedding plans?

No, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports. Their representatives have also not responded to media requests for comment.

How were guests reportedly invited to the wedding celebration?

Guests were invited via phone calls instead of traditional invitations. This method was chosen to reduce the chances of details being leaked.

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden
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