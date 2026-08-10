Supreme Court Allows TMC's Abhishek Banerjee To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court allows Banerjee three-week foreign travel for eye treatment.

Banerjee must submit travel details to agencies, kept confidential.

High Court previously denied travel, citing medical board refusal.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for three weeks in September for eye treatment, subject to certain conditions, providing relief to the Diamond Harbour MP after the Calcutta High Court had refused him permission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant permitted Banerjee to travel on his diplomatic passport and directed him to provide investigating agencies with details of his itinerary, overseas address, treating doctor and hospital, duration of stay and flight information.

It also directed the investigating agencies to keep the information provided by Banerjee confidential.

The top court passed the order while hearing Banerjee's plea challenging the August 5 decision of the Calcutta High Court.

Banerjee had approached the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that refused to lift restrictions on his foreign travel in connection with a case related to an alleged inflammatory speech.

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High Court Had Denied Permission

The Calcutta High Court had dismissed Banerjee's request to travel abroad for medical treatment, noting that he had been unwilling to appear before a medical board at the state-run SSKM Hospital for an assessment of his condition.

The high court had said that if Banerjee had appeared before the medical board, the court could have considered the medical experts' opinion to determine whether treatment abroad was necessary.

Supreme Court Had Asked For Early Hearing

The Supreme Court had on August 3 directed the Calcutta High Court to consider Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad within a week.

The matter subsequently came before the apex court after the high court rejected his request on August 5.

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