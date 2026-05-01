Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patriot released with Mohanlal, Mammootty reunion, sparking varied reactions.

Early praise cited strong performances, patriotic story; some found actors weak.

Slow-burn political cat-and-mouse plot divided audience, screen time questioned.

Technical aspects, music, and cinematography largely received positive feedback.

Patriot has finally arrived in cinemas today, on Friday, May 1, 2026. With Mahesh Narayanan at the helm, the film instantly grabbed attention for bringing together Mohanlal and Mammootty on screen after nearly two decades.

But now that audiences have had their first look, the big question lingers: has Patriot truly lived up to the hype?

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Early Buzz Turns Into Mixed Word Of Mouth

Fans didn’t waste a second. First-day-first-show screenings were packed, with excitement already peaking since the trailer dropped on April 4. Initial chatter online hinted at a promising start, but as more viewers shared their thoughts, reactions began to vary sharply.

What Fans Are Saying About Performances

#Patriot 4/5 ⭐



Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes.#patriotreview pic.twitter.com/pwkhQGI6Eu — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) May 1, 2026

One X user was quick to praise the film’s core strengths, writing, "Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes."

#Patriot



Mammootty looks weak and tired.



Zero High moments till now.#Mohanlal — Sandy (@G1Rex) May 1, 2026

At the same time, not everyone seemed convinced. A contrasting opinion read, "Mammootty looks weak and tired. Zero High moments till now."

The core concept of #Patriot is set up well with it’s own time 👍



You already have a superb set of actors that also help the case 🔥



Interval sets up neat expectations for 2nd half 💯



Sushin Shyam’s BGM works well in the film 🤝#Patriot #PatriotReview #Mohanlal #Mammootty https://t.co/uXEd9kwFav — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) May 1, 2026

Another viewer talked about the film’s foundation, noting, "The core concept of #Patriot is set up well with it’s own time. You already have a superb set of actors that also help the case"

Slow Burn Storytelling Divides Audience

Some viewers pointed out the film’s pacing, suggesting it may not align with mainstream expectations.

#Patriot



Keep your fan service expectations of #Mammootty and #Mohanlal low.

Movie is basically a slow burn political cat and mouse game. — Sandy (@G1Rex) May 1, 2026

One user shared, "Keep your fan service expectations of #Mammootty and #Mohanlal low. Movie is basically a slow burn political cat and mouse game."

Where’s #Mohanlal in Patriot?



Weren’t we promised a proper multistarrer? Feels like his name was just used for the initial hype… No Mohanlal in 1st hour. 💔#Patriot pic.twitter.com/PlyTocuMq4 — razi. (@iamrazi18) May 1, 2026

Meanwhile, a section of fans appeared disappointed with the screen time distribution. One post questioned, "Where’s #Mohanlal in Patriot? Weren’t we promised a proper multistarrer? Feels like his name was just used for the initial hype… No Mohanlal in 1st hour. 💔"

‘Historic’ For Some, Underwhelming For Others

Despite the criticism, a strong wave of appreciation continues to surface.

#Patriot Review - BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💣



Rating - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐



Patriot is not just a film..it’s a historic cinematic event. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this espionage thriller reunites the titans #Mammootty and #Mohanlal after nearly two decades and the result is pure fire. 🔥🔥… pic.twitter.com/HJLxWc6ml8 — Girish ✨ (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026

One enthusiastic viewer wrote, "Patriot is not just a film..it’s a historic cinematic event. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this espionage thriller reunites the titans #Mammootty and #Mohanlal after nearly two decades and the result is pure fire."

#Patriot review-

🎭 Performances-The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes

Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively.



👍 What works

Relevant social message

Some impactful dialogues

Realistic tone (no over-the-top mass elements) pic.twitter.com/zYdS7vQZ4u — Indian Cinema (@Indianfilmm) May 1, 2026

Another user summed up the film’s strengths more measuredly, stating, "The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes. Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively."

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While opinions on storytelling remain split, the film’s technical aspects have largely earned praise. Sushin Shyam’s background score is being widely celebrated online, with many calling it “terrific” and “pulse-driving,” particularly during key transitions and interval moments. The cinematography, too, has drawn attention for giving Patriot a slick, global espionage aesthetic while staying rooted in its narrative.

Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under Anto Joseph Productions and presented by Kichappus Entertainments, Patriot arrives with significant backing and even bigger expectations.