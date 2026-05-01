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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaPatriot FIRST Reviews: Mohanlal-Mammootty Reunite After 18 Years; Is It A Slow Burn Or Cinematic Masterpiece?

Patriot FIRST Reviews: Mohanlal-Mammootty Reunite After 18 Years; Is It A Slow Burn Or Cinematic Masterpiece?

Patriot first reviews are out. Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion thriller receives mixed reactions online. Here’s what fans are saying.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Patriot released with Mohanlal, Mammootty reunion, sparking varied reactions.
  • Early praise cited strong performances, patriotic story; some found actors weak.
  • Slow-burn political cat-and-mouse plot divided audience, screen time questioned.
  • Technical aspects, music, and cinematography largely received positive feedback.

Patriot has finally arrived in cinemas today, on Friday, May 1, 2026. With Mahesh Narayanan at the helm, the film instantly grabbed attention for bringing together Mohanlal and Mammootty on screen after nearly two decades.

But now that audiences have had their first look, the big question lingers: has Patriot truly lived up to the hype?

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji FIRST Reviews: Fans Call It 'Mass Entertainer'; Salman Khan's Cameo Steals Spotlight

Early Buzz Turns Into Mixed Word Of Mouth

Fans didn’t waste a second. First-day-first-show screenings were packed, with excitement already peaking since the trailer dropped on April 4. Initial chatter online hinted at a promising start, but as more viewers shared their thoughts, reactions began to vary sharply.

What Fans Are Saying About Performances

One X user was quick to praise the film’s core strengths, writing, "Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes."

At the same time, not everyone seemed convinced. A contrasting opinion read, "Mammootty looks weak and tired. Zero High moments till now."

Another viewer talked about the film’s foundation, noting, "The core concept of #Patriot is set up well with it’s own time. You already have a superb set of actors that also help the case"

Slow Burn Storytelling Divides Audience

Some viewers pointed out the film’s pacing, suggesting it may not align with mainstream expectations.

One user shared, "Keep your fan service expectations of #Mammootty and #Mohanlal low. Movie is basically a slow burn political cat and mouse game."

Meanwhile, a section of fans appeared disappointed with the screen time distribution. One post questioned, "Where’s #Mohanlal in Patriot? Weren’t we promised a proper multistarrer? Feels like his name was just used for the initial hype… No Mohanlal in 1st hour. 💔"

‘Historic’ For Some, Underwhelming For Others

Despite the criticism, a strong wave of appreciation continues to surface.

One enthusiastic viewer wrote, "Patriot is not just a film..it’s a historic cinematic event. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this espionage thriller reunites the titans #Mammootty and #Mohanlal after nearly two decades and the result is pure fire."

Another user summed up the film’s strengths more measuredly, stating, "The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes. Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Continues Weekday Slow Run, Matches Previous Day At Rs 3.40 Cr

While opinions on storytelling remain split, the film’s technical aspects have largely earned praise. Sushin Shyam’s background score is being widely celebrated online, with many calling it “terrific” and “pulse-driving,” particularly during key transitions and interval moments. The cinematography, too, has drawn attention for giving Patriot a slick, global espionage aesthetic while staying rooted in its narrative.

Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under Anto Joseph Productions and presented by Kichappus Entertainments, Patriot arrives with significant backing and even bigger expectations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Patriot release in cinemas?

Patriot was released in cinemas on Friday, May 1, 2026. The trailer was dropped earlier on April 4.

What is the general audience reaction to Patriot?

Audience reactions are mixed, with some praising the patriotic story and performances, while others find the pacing slow or note disappointments with screen time.

How are the performances in Patriot?

Performances have been praised, with specific mentions of Mammootty's command and Mohanlal's characterization. Supporting actors like Kubo and Fahadh are also noted for strong contributions.

What are some criticisms of Patriot?

Some viewers find the film to be a slow burn, likening it to a political cat and mouse game. There are also comments about Mammootty appearing weak and a lack of

What technical aspects of Patriot have received praise?

Sushin Shyam's background score is widely celebrated as

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Mammootty ENtertainment News Patriot Movie Patriot X Review
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