'Wish Him Well': Vir Das Reacts As Kunal Shah Steps Away From CRED To Head Whatsapp

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Vir Das urged people not to resent others' success.

His comments followed Kunal Shah's move to Meta's WhatsApp.

Shah left CRED operating role, remains shareholder, joining Meta.

Miten Sampat now interim CEO, leading CRED operations.

Comedian and actor Vir Das has weighed in on the online chatter surrounding CRED founder Kunal Shah's decision to step away from his operating role at the fintech company and join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. As social media discussions intensified, Vir shared a sharply worded post urging people not to view another person's success as a personal setback.

His message quickly gained attention online, with many interpreting it as a response to the reactions that followed the news of Shah's career move.

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Vir Das Shares A Blunt Message

Taking to X, Vir Das wrote, "Bro. If the dude from cred is running WhatsApp or a pau bhaji counter, wish him well. Stop treating someone else's success like it means your failure. Nahin aane vala tha WhatsApp HR ka call tere Ghar pe."

The post appeared to address the wave of opinions and comparisons that emerged after reports about Shah's next professional chapter surfaced.

Bro. If the dude from cred is running WhatsApp or a pau bhaji counter, wish him well. Stop treating someone else’s success like it means your failure. Nahin aane vala tha WhatsApp HR ka call tere Ghar pe. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 23, 2026

Social Media Users React

Vir Das' remarks quickly sparked debate online, with users offering mixed reactions to his take on the discussion surrounding Kunal Shah's move from CRED to WhatsApp.

One user wrote, "Eh....This is the only tweet I saw of criticism....Maybe you need to come out of your shell of Lefty loonies who hate everything an Indian person excels at."

Another commented, "We indians rejoice on the success of our own. For that you need to belong."

Drawing a comparison with politics, a third user said, "Bro if the dude who has won thrice is running a country with Billion people, wish him well. Stop treating someone else's success like it means your failure."

Meanwhile, another person questioned the premise of the debate altogether, writing, "Bhai who's offended ? I'm seeing all appreciation on my timeline."

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Kunal Shah Steps Away From Day-To-Day Role At CRED

The discussion began after Kunal Shah announced that he would be stepping away from his operating responsibilities at CRED while continuing to remain a shareholder in the company.

Sharing the update publicly, Shah said his association with the fintech platform remains unchanged despite the shift in responsibilities.

"I’m stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role," he said.

Miten Sampat Takes The Charge

With Shah moving on to his new role, CRED has appointed Miten Sampat as interim CEO.

Sampat has been with the company since 2020 and has led its strategy and finance functions during a significant phase of expansion. Shah described him as the executive who had been managing strategy and finance while also "suffering me since 2020."

Before joining CRED, Sampat held leadership positions across technology, media and investment sectors. He has also worked as an angel investor and adviser.