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Vikram Bhatt compares Obsession To Raaz, Opens Up On Horror Genre’s Winning Formula
Vikram Bhatt says Obsession reminded him of his 2002 hit Raaz. The filmmaker also explained why believable fear, not star power, remains the biggest factor behind the success of horror films.
- Vikram Bhatt finds similarities between successful
- He states believable fear, strong storytelling drive horror films' success.
- Bhatt argues star presence hinders horror's realistic fear factor.
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