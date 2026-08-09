Soren Seeks Suggestions On Exam Reforms, First Message After Protesters’ Demands Met

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English NewsCities‘Students’ Voice’: Hemant Soren Seeks Suggestions, First Message After Jharkhand Protesters’ Demands Met

‘Students’ Voice’: Hemant Soren Seeks Suggestions, First Message After Jharkhand Protesters’ Demands Met

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launched ‘Students’ Voice - With Students’, urging youth to suggest exam reforms. The move follows a pact with protesters to cancel ACF and 14th JPSC PT exams.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jharkhand CM sought student input for exam reforms.
  • Government agreed to cancel exams, investigate irregularities after protests.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday appealed to students across the state to share their suggestions on improving the examination and recruitment system, saying reforms must be driven through dialogue and public participation.

In a message addressed to the youth, Soren said his government was committed to making competitive examinations more transparent, fair, reliable and timely.

Also Read: Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir

Soren: Youth Must Be Partners In Reform

Soren said the government had acknowledged longstanding challenges in sectors including education, health, social security, commissions and employment and had begun taking concrete steps to address them.

He said his government had introduced new regulations aimed at making the JPSC and other recruitment examinations more transparent and accountable. He also highlighted strict legal provisions to prevent incidents such as question paper leaks.

“Our government's effort is to provide more and more employment and opportunities to Jharkhand's youth,” Soren said, adding that the government was committed to protecting the interests of local youth under its “Jharkhand First” approach.

‘Students’ Voice - With Students’ Campaign’

Soren said the government wanted to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable, but stressed that the process could not be undertaken by the government alone.

“We have launched the ‘Students' Voice - With Students’ campaign,” he said.

He urged students from every district, block, college, university and coaching institute to share their experiences and suggestions.

Soren asked students to highlight shortcomings in the examination system, suggest improvements, share problems they had faced and propose new solutions.

He said every suggestion would be examined by experts and, wherever possible, efforts would be made to implement them within the stipulated timeframe and in accordance with rules and constitutional provisions.

Appeal To Students Amid Row

Soren's message comes after the Jharkhand government and protesting students reached an agreement on several demands related to recruitment examinations and alleged irregularities.

The government agreed to cancel the ACF examination and the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination (PT). However, the JSSC CGL examination will not be cancelled, and no other examinations will be scrapped.

The FRO examination will be investigated and cancelled if irregularities are found. Recruitment examinations conducted by the TDPL agency will also be investigated, with the concerned examination to be cancelled if irregularities are detected.

Also Read: ‘No Batons, Bullets Only Dialogue’: Hemant Soren Promises Justice To JPSC-JSSC Protesters

Soren said the campaign was not merely about examination reform but also about restoring the trust of Jharkhand's youth and safeguarding the aspirations of millions of families.

He urged students to participate in the campaign and submit their suggestions through the government portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of CM Hemant Soren's appeal to students?

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is appealing to students to share suggestions for improving the examination and recruitment system. He wants reforms to be driven through dialogue and public participation.

How is the government working to make competitive examinations more transparent?

The government has introduced new regulations for JPSC and other recruitment examinations to make them more transparent and accountable. It also implemented strict legal provisions against incidents like question paper leaks.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hemand Soren JPSC Exam Row Jharkhand Protest Live Updates Jharkhand Protest News
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