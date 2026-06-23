Disha Patani’s Film Earned Over Rs 250 Crore, Delivered Massive 335% Profit At Box Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Disha Patani's 2018 film Baaghi 2 achieved massive box office success.

This blockbuster significantly boosted Patani's career, earning Rs 257 crore.

Patani's next films are Welcome to the Jungle and Awarapan 2.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known for her charm, acting skills and impressive dance moves, continues to win hearts on screen. She is soon set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Ahead of its release, attention has once again turned to one of her biggest career milestones the blockbuster Baaghi 2, which turned out to be a massive box office success nearly nine years ago.

A Breakout Hit That Changed Her Career Graph

Released in 2018, Baaghi 2 starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry winning widespread praise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action-packed film also featured Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal and others in key roles.

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The film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 59 crore, went on to earn approximately Rs 257 crore worldwide. According to industry reports, it delivered returns of over 335%, cementing its status as a blockbuster and marking a turning point in Disha Patani’s Bollywood journey.

Busy Slate Ahead For Disha Patani

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, where she starred opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Although her role was brief, her performance and screen presence caught the attention of audiences and filmmakers alike. However, it was Baaghi 2 in 2018 that proved to be the defining film of her career. Starring alongside Tiger Shroff, Disha showcased her acting skills in a commercially successful film that became one of the biggest hits of the year, significantly boosting her popularity in the industry.

Now, Disha is gearing up for the release of Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Featuring a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, the comedy entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on 26 June.

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Post that, she will also be seen in Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi, and reportedly has an international project titled The Portal of Force, where she will play the character Jessica.

With a mix of Bollywood and international projects, Disha Patani’s career trajectory continues to expand steadily.