Vijay Thalapathy Lives Here: Step Inside His Luxurious Sea-Facing Rs 80 Cr Chennai Mansion

Thalapathy Vijay’s home in Chennai is no ordinary celebrity mansion, it is a Rs 70–80 crore beachfront fortress that perfectly matches his larger‑than‑life image, lifestyle, and political rise. Located on Casuarina Drive in Neelankarai, this luxury property sits right along the Bay of Bengal, offering sweeping sea views and a calm coastal vibe that many stars dream of but few own.

Location And Price Of The House

Vijay’s residence is in Neelankarai, a premium coastal locality known for its quiet, sea‑facing villas and upscale families. Reports from Housivity, put the house’s value between Rs 70 crore and Rs 80 crore, making it one of the most expensive private homes in the area. The seaside location adds to both the property’s beauty and its market worth, turning it into a symbol of Vijay’s success as an actor and now as a politician.

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Main Features Outside The House

From the outside, the mansion looks minimal and modern, with a clean, structured design that does not shout for attention. A giant gate guards the entrance, giving Vijay and his family strong privacy and security, especially important during election time and when media interest spikes. The house is set up so that the noise of the city stays away, while the sound of the waves and the sea breeze can be enjoyed inside.

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Inside The Living Areas And Decor

Inside, the living space is described as an “impeccable blend of traditional and modern styles,” which mirrors Vijay’s own mix of star power and grounded personality. The interiors are furnished with sturdy armchairs, ivory‑coloured sofas, carefully chosen artworks, and warm wood panelling. Floor‑to‑ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, while cross‑ventilation and open floor plans make the rooms feel airy and spacious.

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Gym, Pool, And Garden

The property also has a private gym, a swimming pool, and neatly maintained gardens, which are standard for a celebrity home of this level. The gym and pool are said to be part of a wellness‑focused setup, helping Vijay stay fit for both film shoots and long political campaigns. The garden acts as a private lounge where Vijay and his family can relax or host small, close‑knit gatherings among the well‑groomed lawns and pathways.

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Modern Comfort And Lifestyle

Reports stress that, as a celebrity residence, the house is packed with modern amenities designed for maximum comfort. The indoor and outdoor spaces are planned to balance openness with luxury, so the family can enjoy fresh air and sea views without giving up on privacy or style. In short, Vijay’s Chennai mansion is less like a simple house and more like a self‑contained coastal retreat where his film fame, political life, and family time all quietly come together.