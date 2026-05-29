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HomeNewsIndia'They Called Bride’s Family Beggars': SC Slams Dowry Humiliation In Strong Remarks

'They Called Bride’s Family Beggars': SC Slams Dowry Humiliation In Strong Remarks

The judges referred to the expectation of cash and valuables from the bride’s family as an attempt to “squeeze” daughters-in-law.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 29 May 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court rejects brother-in-law's plea in dowry death case.
  • Court criticizes humiliation of wife's family by in-laws.
  • Judges lament societal pressure for dowry gifts and cash.

The Supreme Court has issued strong observations on the humiliation of a wife’s family by her husband’s side, while rejecting a petition filed by a brother-in-law convicted in a Chhattisgarh case involving a woman’s suspicious death. The court, while hearing the matter, said society must reflect on the practice of treating daughters-in-law as a means to extract money and gifts.

The judges referred to the expectation of cash and valuables from the bride’s family as an attempt to “squeeze” daughters-in-law.

Woman Died Within Three Years Of Marriage

The case dates back to 2010, when a woman in Chhattisgarh allegedly hanged herself just three years after her marriage. Her family accused her in-laws of harassment over demands for a car and cash.

Since the death occurred under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage, it was treated as a dowry death under law.

Several members of the husband’s family were convicted under Sections 304B (dowry death), 306 (abetment of suicide), and 498A (dowry harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Supreme Court heard the petition on Friday (May 29, 2026) filed by the deceased woman’s brother-in-law, who had been convicted by a lower court for dowry harassment.

Bench Questions Insults And Pressure 

During the hearing, the bench of Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan cited the facts of the case and made sharp remarks on the conduct described in the record.

“The boy's family told the girl's family that they were beggars. They couldn't pay. The girl's family was begging to save their daughter and they were being called beggars. The bride's father said he could pay Rs 60,000, and you call them beggars?” the bench said.

Expressing strong disapproval, Justice Nagarathna observed: “Why do boys marry girls and insult them and their families? The message should go out to society that this kind of insult to the daughter-in-law and her family will no longer be tolerated.”

Court Rejects Plea, Questions Leniency Argument

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client had been charged only under Section 498A (harassment). However, the Supreme Court took a firm view of the matter.

“You should be happy that he received only a three-year sentence,” the court remarked.

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Justice Bhuyan, part of the bench, also expressed concern that such practices continue even in educated families.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What strong observations did the Supreme Court make regarding dowry practices?

The Supreme Court strongly condemned the humiliation of a wife's family by her husband's side and the practice of treating daughters-in-law as means to extract money and gifts.

What was the Supreme Court's ruling on the brother-in-law's petition?

The Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by the brother-in-law who was convicted in a dowry death case, indicating that he should be content with his three-year sentence.

What specific demands were made in the Chhattisgarh dowry death case?

The deceased woman's family accused her in-laws of harassment over demands for a car and cash. The court noted instances where the girl's family was called 'beggars' despite offering a substantial amount.

Under which sections of the IPC were the husband's family members convicted?

Several family members were convicted under Sections 304B (dowry death), 306 (abetment of suicide), and 498A (dowry harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published at : 29 May 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dowry SC SUpreme COurt They Called Bride’s Family Beggars SC Slams Dowry Humiliation
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