Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three deputy CMs considered for social, regional balance.

Congress leaders are engaged in intense consultations over the composition of Karnataka's next cabinet as DK Shivakumar appears set to take over as Chief Minister. Discussions in Delhi have increasingly centred on power-sharing arrangements, social representation and generational change within the government. While Shivakumar's elevation is widely expected, signs suggest the Siddaramaiah camp is determined to retain considerable influence by securing key ministerial positions and a strong presence in the new administration.

Siddaramaiah Camp Stakes Claim

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has submitted a list of loyalists and potential ministerial candidates to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal.

During recent meetings in Delhi, the outgoing Chief Minister is understood to have sought greater representation for his supporters in the Shivakumar-led cabinet. Sources also claim he has backed the inclusion of his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the new government and pushed for him to be given a significant portfolio.

Even if Shivakumar assumes the top post, the Siddaramaiah camp is expected to remain a major force in cabinet formation and ministerial appointments.

Social Balance In Focus

Congress is also weighing the option of appointing three or four deputy chief ministers to ensure broader social and regional representation.

Several names are under discussion for these positions. From the Dalit community, G Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge are among the leading contenders. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is being considered from the OBC category, while MB Patil and Eshwar Khandre are prominent Lingayat faces. For minority representation, K J George, UT Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan are among those being considered.

Also Read: ‘God Gives Opportunities...': DK Shivakumar Hails Siddaramaiah’s Legacy From Village Roots To CM’s Office

AHINDA Formula Returns

The deliberations are closely linked to the Congress party's AHINDA strategy, which focuses on minorities, backward classes and Dalits. The formula played a crucial role in the party's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and continues to influence its political calculations.

Sources say Rahul Gandhi is keen to ensure stronger representation for AHINDA communities in the new cabinet. He is also believed to favour giving more opportunities to younger legislators, particularly those under the age of 50, as part of a broader effort to promote a new generation of leaders.

Party insiders indicate the reshuffle could be extensive, with nearly a dozen ministers potentially being moved out of the cabinet and assigned organisational responsibilities. Karnataka currently has 34 ministerial positions, including the Chief Minister, making the exercise one of the most significant political reorganisations since Congress returned to power in the state.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi A Day After Resigning As Karnataka CM, Discusses Future Role

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