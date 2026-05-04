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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up: WATCH

Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up: WATCH

Vijay was seen greeting supporters outside his parents’ home in Chennai after TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay acknowledges supporters after his party's strong election performance.
  • Vijay's TVK party leads significantly in Tamil Nadu election results.
  • Actress Trisha visits Vijay's home, gives thumbs up to media.
  • TVK leads in 107 seats, AIADMK alliance second with 60.

As Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a strong performance in the Tamil Nadu elections, surpassing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the actor-politician was seen acknowledging supporters gathered outside his Chennai residence. A video of him greeting the crowd has gone viral on social media.

Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home

Vijay, who has scripted a remarkable political debut, greeted supporters gathered outside his parents’ home in Chennai.

ALSO READ| ‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief

In the now-viral video, he is seen waving from the balcony, later joining his hands to express his gratitude for the support of the people. Photographers at the residence captured visuals as the crowd cheered outside.

Trisha Gives Thumbs Up While Leaving Vijay’s Home

Actor Trisha met Vijay on her birthday, which also coincided with TVK’s strong electoral performance, and was seen leaving his residence. As paparazzi attempted to capture her, she was seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture while exiting.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Earlier in the day, she had visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple, where she offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara before arriving at Vijay’s residence.

ALSO READ| Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH

On April 23, Trisha had also shared a photo of her inked finger after casting her vote. While the post appeared normal, fans quickly noticed music. It is a song from her film Ghilli, co-starring Vijay. 

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Out of 234 assembly seats, TVK has won 107 seats, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 60 seats and the DMK alliance with 47 seats. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23 to elect all 234 members.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vijay's party perform in the Tamil Nadu elections?

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a strong performance, leading in 107 out of 234 assembly seats.

What did Vijay do after his party's strong election performance?

Vijay acknowledged supporters gathered outside his Chennai residence, with a video of him waving going viral.

Did any other celebrities visit Vijay's home?

Yes, actor Trisha met Vijay on her birthday, coinciding with TVK's strong electoral performance.

What was Trisha's reaction when leaving Vijay's residence?

Trisha was seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture to photographers as she exited.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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