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HomeNewsWorld'No Nuclear Bomb, Open Hormuz Immediately': Trump Sets Terms For Iran

'No Nuclear Bomb, Open Hormuz Immediately': Trump Sets Terms For Iran

Trump says Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and should immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a proposed agreement.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 May 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Iran must permanently abandon nuclear weapons pursuit.'
  • 'Strait of Hormuz shipping must be reopened immediately.'
  • 'Enriched nuclear material to be destroyed internationally.'

US President Donald Trump has outlined the key conditions of a proposed agreement with Iran, saying Tehran must permanently abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons and ensure the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping. In a lengthy statement, Trump said the United States was close to making a final decision on the arrangement, which would also involve the removal of remaining sea mines in the strategic waterway and the destruction of Iran's enriched nuclear material under international oversight. 

Trump's Key Conditions

Trump said Iran must guarantee that it will never possess a nuclear weapon and must immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz for unrestricted maritime traffic in both directions.

He also claimed that any remaining sea mines in the waterway would be removed or detonated, adding that vessels delayed by the US naval blockade would be allowed to resume their journeys. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping lanes, carrying a significant share of global oil supplies.

According to Trump, several elements of the proposed arrangement have already been agreed upon, although no financial transfers would take place "until further notice".

Also Read: US, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks

Nuclear Material Plan

The US President said enriched nuclear material buried underground at Iranian facilities would be excavated and destroyed under a joint process involving the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Trump claimed the material remained buried beneath damaged mountainous terrain following a US B-2 bomber strike carried out 11 months ago. He said only the United States and China possessed the technical capability required to recover the material from the site.

The statement suggests that any future agreement would go beyond maritime security and address long-standing concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

Also Read: Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum

Final Decision Pending

Trump said he was heading to the Situation Room to make a final determination on the proposed framework. While no official agreement has yet been announced, his remarks indicate that Washington and Tehran may be moving closer to a broader understanding aimed at reducing tensions and restoring commercial activity through one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

Before You Go

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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