Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's party nears majority, drawing industry congratulations.

Celebrities hail Vijay as potential 'Chief Minister Vijay'.

Stars compare Vijay's rise to cinema-politics crossovers.

Vijay's family celebrates election milestone at home.

As actor-turned-politician Vijay makes significant gains in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the film industry. Several celebrities have been congratulating him, saying “Chief Minister Vijay” will now be seen in Jana Nayagan, which is yet to get a release date.

The election is being seen as a landmark moment, with Vijay potentially following in the footsteps of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. With Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) nearing the majority mark of 118 seats, wishes have flooded social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vijay Deverakonda Calls TVK Chief New CM

Vijay Deverakonda has also congratulated TVK Chief Vijay. He said, “And NEW :) Vijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves.”

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“Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics,” he added.

And NEW :)@actorvijay garu



My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves.



Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2026

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Reacts

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expressed excitement as counting began this morning, writing, “I’m waiting..!!! It’s gonna be an exciting day… Tamil Nadu will speak today..!! Let’s wait and watch..!!”

In a later post, she cheered for Vijay’s strong debut in politics, writing, “Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!!”

She added, “Vijay woohooooooo…!!! The people have spoken. So many have tried for decades, but you have proved that if the people want, the power is theirs. Looking forward to change and prosperity for our Tamilians. Congratulations! #TVK”

Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! @actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken.. so many have tried for decades.. but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs..looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians.. congratulationssss..!!!!… pic.twitter.com/fgleEVqjX1 — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) May 4, 2026

‘Absolute Cinema Or Absolute Politics’: Nani

Telugu actor Nani drew comparisons with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying, “Congratulations Vijay sir. First doubted and then crowned.”

He added, “It happened in our state and now in our neighbouring state. An underdog winning is always absolute cinema - or should I say, absolute politics? Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Congratulations @actorvijay sir.



First doubted and then crowned.

Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home.



Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :)

Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu… — Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026

Kajal Aggarwal, Venkat Prabhu And More React

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj posted, “Blastu! Blastu!” and reshared a post that read, “CM Vijay in Jana Nayagan. May release!”

Kajal Aggarwal referenced Vijay’s iconic dialogue, writing, “‘I say it once, it’s as good as saying it a hundred times,’ and today the people have echoed it back with conviction.”She further congratulated Vijay on “spectacular” and “resounding victory”.

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“This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions.” she added.

The actor further wrote, “Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement!”

“Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari”

and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction.



Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and… pic.twitter.com/labiTRQWHJ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2026

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha shared a GIF from Jana Nayagan, calling Vijay’s political rise a “historic achievement” for Indian cinema.

“Proud to see Thalapathy Vijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement.” He completed his post with two hashtags - Jana Nayagan and TVK.

Tiger Shroff also congratulated Vijay, writing, “Congratulations to Vijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!”

Director Venkat Prabhu reposted a post that called him “visionary” for picking Vijay. “Venkat Prabhu - The Man. The Director. The prophet. The visionary director.”

In another post, he wrote, “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME,” while sharing a video of Vijay’s TVK flag.

“Congrats Vijay na. This is huge. And a historical victory never before never after Vijay,” wrote music composer GV Prakash Kumar. He completed his post with fire emojis.

Santhosh Narayanan noted that the results mark a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and even called it a “historic moment”.

“History being made in our state. Congratulations Vijay, sir! I had only seen Dravidian parties split votes between each other since I have been alive and this is such a hugely welcome shift. Results are yet to be finalised but this is already a historical moment for us.”

RJ Balaji also reacted, calling the moment “historic” and congratulating both Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Wow..!!! This is HISTORIC…!!!,” wrote RJ Balaki. He added, “The verdict of the people is verdict of God. Congratulations Vijay sir and to the people of our wonderful state Tamil nadu ..!!!”

Vijay’s Family Celebrates At Home

With TVK edging closer to victory, celebrations have already begun at Vijay’s residence. Viral videos show family members dancing and blowing whistles - the party’s symbol.

Vijay’s father, director SA Chandrasekhar, visited a temple to seek blessings on counting day. Expressing his pride, he said, “As a father, I am very proud and happy.”

“My wishes to my son. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay,” he added.