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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘He Is Special To Me’: Trisha Krishnan Once Spoke About Her Bond With Vijay

‘He Is Special To Me’: Trisha Krishnan Once Spoke About Her Bond With Vijay

Trisha Krishnan had called Vijay “special” in an old interview, praising his calm nature and professionalism. The video went viral again after his big election win.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The popular on-screen pair starred in hit films like Ghilli and Leo.

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly secured a massive win in the Tamil Nadu elections, leading to celebrations among fans and the film industry. Following the results, he has been receiving continuous wishes and congratulatory messages from across the country.

Amid this, his co-star and close friend Trisha Krishnan also extended her wishes. Trisha and Vijay have worked together in several hit films and are widely loved as an on-screen pair. Their off-screen friendship has also often been discussed in the industry. A video of Trisha praising Vijay has now gone viral.

ALSO READ | Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up: WATCH

Trisha Praised Vijay In An Old Interview

In a past interview with IndiaGlitz Tamil, Trisha Krishnan spoke highly of Vijay, calling him a wonderful person and saying that working with him has always been special. She mentioned that they have worked together in four films and became good friends during the time of Ghilli.

ALSO READ | Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nair Dies Of Heart Attack After Road Accident In Kerala, Wife Sustains Injuries

She said Vijay is a very calm person who always works with full sincerity on set. According to her, he is someone who does his work without any noise or drama and remains extremely professional. Trisha also added that she has never seen Vijay lose his temper. She described him as humble, kind, and supportive. She further said that Vijay is very special to her and someone she will always remember.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indiaglitz Tamil (@indiaglitz_tamil)

Trisha And Vijay’s Films

Talking about their film journey, the duo has delivered several successful films together. Ghilli is considered one of their biggest hits, which performed exceptionally well at the box office and is still loved by fans today. They also worked together in Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Leo.

Especially Leo performed strongly at the global box office, further strengthening their popularity as one of the most loved on-screen pairs in South cinema.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which films have Trisha Krishnan and Vijay worked on together?

They have worked together in successful films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Leo. Ghilli and Leo are highlighted as major hits.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Trisha Krishnan TMK
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