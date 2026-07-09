Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US fitness influencer Connor Murphy, 32, died in Thailand.

Police responded; Murphy ran into a nearby lake.

Body recovered; police suspect drowning, no injury indicated.

Investigators found damaged home, medications, and unusual items.

US fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Murphy has died in Thailand at the age of 32 following an incident near his rented home in Samut Prakan, according to multiple local media reports. Authorities are treating the case as an apparent drowning after Murphy reportedly entered a nearby lake while police responded to reports of unusual behaviour. While local officials have confirmed the recovery of his body, his family and representatives have not publicly confirmed his death.

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Reports Say Murphy Entered Lake After Police Arrived

According to the Bangkok Post, Murphy was found in a lake on Tuesday near the luxury property he had been renting in Samut Prakan, approximately 16 miles south of Bangkok.

The report states that concern was first raised after the Texas-born influencer, who had amassed more than 2.3 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.7 million followers across YouTube and Instagram, was seen behaving erratically outside the estate.

Witnesses told police that Murphy attempted to stop a passing vehicle for a lift into the estate after arriving in a hired car. A security guard reportedly advised the driver not to allow him inside. Local reports say Murphy then became increasingly agitated, shouting, rolling on the ground and displaying unusual behaviour.

When officers arrived at the scene, Murphy reportedly ran towards a nearby lake and jumped into the water.

Divers Recovered His Body After A 30-Minute Search

Murphy reportedly swam for several minutes before appearing exhausted and disappearing beneath the surface.

Emergency rescue teams launched an immediate search. Divers recovered his body around 30 minutes later, approximately 20 metres (around 66 feet) from the shore.

Police said there were no visible signs of assault, and investigators believe the 32-year-old died from drowning. His body has reportedly been sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy.

The US Embassy in Thailand has reportedly been informed of the incident.

Girlfriend Reportedly Unaware Of What Triggered The Behaviour

Murphy had reportedly been renting the property with his girlfriend for about two months.

According to ThaiRath, she told investigators she did not know what had caused his sudden outburst. She reportedly said Murphy had previously splattered paint throughout the property while she was asleep, behaviour she described as unlike anything she had witnessed before.

Investigators who searched the home reportedly found paint covering walls, furniture, household appliances and other interior surfaces.

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Apartment Images Reveal Damaged Property

Images obtained by Asia Pacific Press reportedly showed the rental home in a heavily damaged condition.

The photographs allegedly revealed overflowing rubbish bags, food containers, bottles and other discarded items spread across several rooms. Dark residue was reportedly visible around the kitchen sink, while marks appeared on walls near framed artwork.

Leaked photos inside Connor Murphy’s home before his death pic.twitter.com/FDlKGJ1X8q — Barragers (@barragers) July 8, 2026

According to the report, medication packets were also visible, including Stablon, an antidepressant prescribed in some countries for depression and anxiety. However, authorities have not confirmed whether Murphy had been taking the medication.

The report also said investigators observed packaged insulin syringes, a used bandage, loose pills stored inside a plastic bag and packets of Falim chewing gum, a product that has gained popularity among some online "looksmaxxing" communities.