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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift's The Era's Tour Scores Five Emmy 2026 Nominations

Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour Scores Five Emmy 2026 Nominations

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: The Final Show has secured five Emmy 2026 nominations, including a nomination for Swift as performer and producer of the Disney+ concert film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film earned five Emmy nominations.
  • Swift herself was nominated as both performer and producer.
  • The Disney+ film includes the full tour.
  • The record-breaking Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion in sales.

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour continues to collect major accolades long after the final curtain call. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show, released on Disney+, has been recognised with five nominations at the 2026 Emmy Awards, with Swift herself receiving a nomination as both performer and producer.

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Disney+ Concert Film Recognised Across Five Emmy Categories

The concert special has been nominated for Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

 
 
 
 
 
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Director Glenn Weiss received the directing nomination for the nearly three-and-a-half-hour production, which features 45 performances from the final stop of Swift's celebrated world tour.

Swift is recognised in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category as both a performer and producer. Other nominated executive producers include Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, alongside supervising producer Rose-Ellen Galluzzo and line producer Bradley Stein. The production was created by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

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A Celebration Of The Final Eras Tour Performance

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show captured the final concert of the historic Eras Tour, filmed at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, during the tour's closing run in December 2024.

The film expanded on the original 2023 theatrical release by including the complete The Tortured Poets Department set, reflecting Swift's 2024 studio album, which was added to the live show following its surprise release.

According to Billboard, the Eras Tour generated a record-breaking $2 billion (approx. Rs 17,200 crore) +in ticket sales across 149 performances, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in music history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many Emmy nominations did 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show' receive?

The concert film received five nominations at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Taylor Swift was personally nominated as both performer and producer for the special.

Where was 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show' filmed?

The film was captured at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, during the Eras Tour's final run in December 2024. It documents the tour's closing concert.

What new content was added to 'The Final Show' on Disney+?

The Disney+ version expanded on the original theatrical release by including the complete 'The Tortured Poets Department' set, reflecting Swift's 2024 studio album.

What record did the Eras Tour break?

The Eras Tour generated over $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 performances. This made it the highest-grossing concert tour in music history.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disney Taylor Swift Entertainment Travis Kelce The Eras Tour Emmy Awards 2026
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