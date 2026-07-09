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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJustin Bieber To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Alongside BTS, Shakira And Madonna

Justin Bieber To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Alongside BTS, Shakira And Madonna

Justin Bieber will join BTS, Shakira, and Madonna at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, which is being curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justin Bieber joins FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime performance.
  • Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy complete star-studded lineup.
  • Concert curated by Chris Martin promotes global education initiatives.
  • Children's characters and artists support worldwide educational access.

Justin Bieber has been added to the roster of headline performers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, joining Shakira, Madonna, and BTS in what is being billed as a historic lineup. The show is curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and will celebrate football and music.

Justin Bieber Says He’s Grateful

The singer shared the news in a video announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. The video reveals that the singer will perform at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Ahead of the much-anticipated performance, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Bieber.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

Nigerian artist Burna Boy - currently riding high on the success of his chart-topping collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai - will also perform during the 11-minute segment. He’ll be joined by renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, along with the acclaimed PS 22 Chorus, performing alongside Coldplay.

Burna Boy spoke about the significance of representing Africa on this global stage, calling it both an honour and a responsibility tied to celebrating football, culture, and expanding access to education for children.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly bring the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” added Burna Boy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised education as one of the world’s most pressing priorities, noting that Bieber’s addition, alongside Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund’s mission to broaden access to education and football opportunities globally.

Beloved children’s characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make appearances during the show to champion children’s access to quality education worldwide.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the headline performers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?

Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna, and BTS are the headline performers. They are joined by Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS 22 Chorus.

Where and when will Justin Bieber perform at the Halftime Show?

Justin Bieber will perform at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. He shared this news in a video announcement.

What is the significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show beyond entertainment?

The show aims to celebrate football and music while also supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. It helps expand access to education for children globally, a cause highlighted by performers and FIFA.

Who is curating the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?

Chris Martin of Coldplay is curating the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. He is putting together a historic lineup of artists.

Will children's characters be involved in the Halftime Show?

Yes, beloved children's characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will make appearances. They will champion children's access to quality education worldwide.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Bieber Coldplay Shakira Madonna BTS FIFA World CUp 2026
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