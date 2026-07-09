Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2.

Couple lived separately, kept their separation private for a year.

Hina, Rubina questioned couple's public appearances despite separation.

Gaurav Khanna to appear Lock Upp 2, addressing the revelation.

Akanksha Chamola's candid revelation on Lock Upp 2 about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna has sparked widespread discussion, with the couple's decision to keep their separation private becoming a major talking point. Now, in the teaser of their new chat show POV, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik have talked about the revelation, questioning the couple's public appearances while they were reportedly living separately.

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Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik React To Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna's Divorce

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, joined by their partners Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, are set to appear together on their new talk show, POV. The recently released teaser gives a glimpse into candid conversations around celebrity headlines, including Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's separation.

During the discussion, Hina questioned why the couple continued to post content together and make public appearances despite later revealing that they had been living separately for nearly a year.

"After Akanksha made it public, people started asking questions. If they had been living separately for a year, then what was all this about? Just four or five months ago, they were surprising each other and making YouTube videos together," said Hina.

Sharing her opinion, Rubina added, "If you’re living separately, then making public appearances as husband and wife is just a facade."

Abhinav Shukla then remarked, "See the paradox ha? It’s called a reality show!"

Responding to his observation, Hina sarcastically applauded and said, "Slow claps."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have decided to end their nine-year marriage. She disclosed that the two have been living separately for the past year and had intentionally kept the matter private until now.

Speaking about their relationship, Akanksha said that the separation was amicable and based on mutual understanding rather than conflict.

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Gaurav Khanna To Appear On Lock Upp 2

Gaurav Khanna is set to make a guest appearance on the July 9 episode of Lock Upp 2. In the promo, he is heard saying to Akanksha Chamola, "Band bajadi yaar tune." The brief exchange has sparked curiosity, with viewers eagerly waiting to see their conversation unfold when the episode airs.