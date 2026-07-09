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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesDune: Part Three Trailer Drops; Paul Atreides' Dark Reign Begins As Chani Turns Against Him

Dune: Part Three Trailer Drops; Paul Atreides' Dark Reign Begins As Chani Turns Against Him

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has arrived, showcasing Paul Atreides' reign as Emperor, Chani's growing rebellion and Robert Pattinson's debut ahead of the film's December 2026 release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dune: Part Three trailer reveals two-decade time jump, darker themes.
  • Emperor Paul faces holy war consequences; Chani opposes his rule.
  • New, returning cast hint at deep political turmoil, betrayals.
  • Villeneuve concludes trilogy exploring sacrifice, sovereignty, personal cost.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released the first official trailer for Dune: Part Three, giving fans an early glimpse of the concluding instalment in director Denis Villeneuve's celebrated sci-fi trilogy. Released on 8 July, the trailer sets the stage for a darker chapter ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical and IMAX debut on 18 December 2026.

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A Major Time Jump Reshapes Paul's Story

Inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the upcoming film moves the story forward by nearly two decades from the events of Dune: Part Two. The latest footage follows Paul Atreides after his rise to power, with the former Fremen leader now ruling the Imperium as Emperor.

Timothée Chalamet reprises the lead role, portraying a transformed Paul with a striking new buzz cut. The trailer suggests that the burden of leadership has hardened him as he faces the devastating consequences of the holy war waged across the galaxy in his name.

Chani Stands Against Paul

Zendaya returns as Chani, but the trailer makes it clear that her relationship with Paul has reached a breaking point. Feeling betrayed by his decision to seize power, she prepares for conflict, placing their fractured bond at the emotional heart of the film.

The footage also hints at rising political tensions, with powerful factions appearing to unite in a conspiracy against House Atreides as unrest spreads throughout the Imperium.

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Familiar Faces Return Alongside New Arrivals

The trailer confirms the return of several key characters, including Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. His appearance strongly suggests the arrival of the cloned "Ghola" version of the character, Hayt.

One of the trailer's biggest surprises is Robert Pattinson's first appearance as Scytale, the shape-shifting Face Dancer from the Bene Tleilaxu.

The cast also features Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides and Javier Bardem.

Denis Villeneuve Brings The Trilogy To Its Conclusion

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the final chapter and has co-written the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer also returns to compose the score for the trilogy's concluding film.

Titled "Sacrifice and Sovereignty," the trailer presents a more sombre and introspective tone, exploring Paul's haunting visions, growing political instability and the heavy personal cost of his rule.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to arrive in cinemas and IMAX on 18 December 2026, bringing Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic saga to its long-awaited conclusion.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will be released in theatres?

The concluding film in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical and IMAX debut on 18 December 2026.

What is the plot of the film?

Inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the upcoming film moves the story forward by nearly two decades from the events of Dune: Part Two.

What is Chani's role in the new film?

Zendaya returns as Chani, whose relationship with Paul has broken down due to his decision to seize power. She prepares for conflict against him.

Who are some of the notable cast members returning or joining the film?

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles. Robert Pattinson joins as Scytale, and Jason Momoa returns, likely as the cloned Ghola version of Duncan Idaho.

Who is directing the Dune: Part Three?

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the final chapter and co-wrote the screenplay. Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will once again compose the score.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Warner Bros Zendaya Timothée Chalamet Dune Part Three Dune Part Three Trailer
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