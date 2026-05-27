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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Kolkata Building’s Sixth-Floor Terrace

Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Kolkata Building’s Sixth-Floor Terrace

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta has died after falling from the terrace of a residential building in Kolkata. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 May 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Acclaimed filmmaker Anik Dutta died after a fall from a terrace.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances of his fatal fall.
  • Dutta was known for his satirical and fantasy Bengali films.
  • His sudden death has shocked the Bengali film industry.

The Bengali film industry has been left stunned following the sudden death of acclaimed filmmaker Anik Dutta. The director reportedly died on Wednesday after falling from the sixth-floor terrace of a residential building in Kolkata. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has triggered shock and grief across Tollywood, with police now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall. Authorities are yet to determine whether it was an accident or if any other factor was involved.

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Police Launch Investigation Into Director’s Death

According to reports, Anik Dutta had visited his wife’s flat on Wednesday afternoon at an upscale residential complex in Hindustan Park, Kolkata. During that visit, he reportedly fell from the terrace of the six-storey building.

Investigators believe he may have struck branches of a nearby tree during the fall, as broken branches were found close to the building. At the time of the incident, Dutta’s wife was reportedly inside the flat.

Police from Gariahat Police Station have begun an investigation and are trying to establish exactly how the fall took place. Officials are also expected to question whether the filmmaker was alone on the terrace and whether he fell from the rooftop itself or from an upper balcony.

Hospital Sources Reveal Severe Injuries

Hospital sources stated that the filmmaker had succumbed to his injuries before reaching the medical facility. Reports suggest there were visible blood stains across his body, along with serious injuries to his head, chest and shoulders.

Although he was immediately taken to the emergency department, doctors could not save him.

His wife remains at the hospital, while his daughter is travelling from Mumbai. Reports indicate that the post-mortem examination will take place on Thursday, as Wednesday’s deadline had already passed. Until then, the body will remain preserved.

A police team is currently stationed at the hospital as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives are also collecting forensic samples from the area below the building where blood stains were reportedly found.

Filmmaker Who Reshaped Bengali Satire And Fantasy Cinema

Born into the family of United Bank of India founder Narendra Chandra Dutta, Anik Dutta carved out a distinct identity in Bengali cinema with his sharp storytelling and satirical filmmaking style.

He rose to widespread prominence in 2012 with Bhooter Bhabishyat, a film that earned him immense recognition among Bengali audiences. The same year, he also began work on Ashchorjyo Prodeep, based on a novel by celebrated writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

Over the years, Dutta directed several notable films including Gangs of Ghosts, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Aparajito, Borunbabur Bondhu and Joto Kando Kolkatatey.

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Multiple Honours During A Long Fillm Career

Throughout his career, the director received several prestigious honours for his contribution to Bengali cinema. Among them were the Anandalok Awards and the West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards.

His sudden death has left the Bengali entertainment industry in mourning, with many in Tollywood struggling to come to terms with the tragic news.

As investigators continue their probe, questions remain unanswered about the exact circumstances leading up to the fatal fall.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did filmmaker Anik Dutta die?

Anik Dutta reportedly died after falling from the sixth-floor terrace of a residential building in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to severe injuries.

What is the current status of the investigation into Anik Dutta's death?

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall to determine if it was an accident or if other factors were involved. They are collecting forensic samples and questioning witnesses.

What were some of Anik Dutta's notable films?

Anik Dutta was known for films like 'Bhooter Bhabishyat', 'Ashchorjyo Prodeep', 'Meghnad Badh Rahasya', and 'Aparajito'. His work often featured sharp storytelling and satire.

When did the incident involving Anik Dutta occur?

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Anik Dutta visited his wife's flat. He fell from the building's terrace during that visit.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Kolkata News ENtertainment News Bengali Cinema Anik Dutta
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