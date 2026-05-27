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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘This Is Wig’: Honey Singh Reveals He Went Completely Bald After 7 Years Of Mental Health Medication

‘This Is Wig’: Honey Singh Reveals He Went Completely Bald After 7 Years Of Mental Health Medication

Yo Yo Honey Singh candidly speaks about battling bipolar disorder, substance abuse, paranoia and going completely bald due to medication during the peak of his career.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yo Yo Honey Singh battled substance abuse and bipolar disorder privately.
  • Touring US with Shah Rukh Khan triggered intense anxiety and fear.
  • He experienced mental breakdown, attempting to avoid stage performances.
  • Singer shaved half his head to escape performance obligations.

At the height if his fame, when sold-out shows and international tours defined his career, Yo Yo Honey Singh was privately fighting a battle taht few around him truly understood. In a deeply personal conversation on the ABtalks podcast, the singer revisited one of the most painful chapters of his life, speaking about substance abuse, bipolar disorder and emotional collapse that followed.

The rapper talked about how everything began spiralling while he was simultaneously working on a music reality show in Mumbai and touring the United States with Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh's Anti-Drug Push With BJP's Tarun Chugh Revives Debate Over His Controversial Past

Honey Singh Recalls The First Signs Of His Mental Health Struggle

Describing the moment things started changing, Honey Singh said he suddenly became consumed by frightening thoughts and constant anxiety during the US tour.

“I was doing a music reality show in Mumbai and an America tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die. I was in Chicago, somebody was with me and she said you have to go for rehearsal. I said I can’t go, Shah Rukh bhai called me and asked what happened, I said I will be fine, I will see you on stage.”

The singer admitted that fear had completely taken over his mind at the time. Even stepping onto the stage felt impossible to him, despite the pressure of performing in front of massive crowds.

ALSO READ: 'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign

'I Shaved Off My Head'

As the anxiety intensified, Honey Singh revealed he looked for ways to avoid appearing on stage altogether. In a desperate attempt to escape the performance, he ended up shaving half of his head.

“I was feeling that I will die on stage and I was thinking how can I skip it, so I shaved half of my head, but they said we will make you wear the cap. I was like people are not understanding.”

He also talked about the emotional breakdown he experienced during that difficult period, saying he felt completely helpless despite repeatedly trying to communicate what he was going through internally.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What mental health struggles did Yo Yo Honey Singh experience?

Yo Yo Honey Singh experienced substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and an emotional collapse. He also suffered from frightening thoughts and constant anxiety.

When did Yo Yo Honey Singh's mental health struggles begin?

His struggles began to spiral while he was simultaneously working on a music reality show in Mumbai and touring the United States with Shah Rukh Khan.

What were some of the early signs of his mental health issues?

He experienced frightening thoughts and constant anxiety during his US tour, including the fear that he would die.

How did Yo Yo Honey Singh try to avoid performing due to his anxiety?

In an attempt to escape performing, he shaved half of his head, but they offered to make him wear a cap.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honey Singh Yo Yo Honey Singh Mental Health Honey Singh Bipolar Disorder
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