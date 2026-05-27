Zoya Akhtar Breaks Silence On Mumbai Office Theft: 'Luckily We Have Backup Files'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigations ongoing, some arrests made in the case.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has confirmed that a robbery took place at her production house, Tiger Baby Digital LLP, in Mumbai. Hard drives containing sensitive production data were stolen from the office and later sold. A total of 119 hard drives, estimated to be worth Rs 13 lakh, were found missing. During police questioning, arrested employee allegedly confessed to stealing 24 of those drives over five months and selling them to a person named Ritesh in Borivali for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each.

Zoya, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, said, "Yes, there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police has made some arrests as well. It's an internal job, it's sad to what extent people go to make money. Luckily we have backup files of everything."

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What Happened At Tiger Baby's Mumbai Office

According to a report by Hindustan Times, an FIR was filed by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, an executive assistant at the production house. A staffer named Shahid Khan, who was in charge of managing and storing the hard drives, was arrested in connection with the case. On May 21, when some staff members asked for access to the drives, Khan could not produce them. This raised suspicion among his colleagues, and a check revealed that several drives were missing.

During police questioning, Khan allegedly confessed to stealing 24 hard drives over five months and selling them for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each to a person named Ritesh in Borivali. The stolen data was reportedly worth Rs 13 lakh. However, the production house informed police that a total of 119 hard drives were missing from the office.

READ MORE | 119 Hard Drives Worth Rs 13 Lakh Stolen From Zoya Akhtar’s Production House; Staffer Sold Them In Borivali

About Tiger Baby Films

Zoya Akhtar, daughter of legendary writer Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, co-founded Tiger Baby Films in 2015 along with her longtime friend and collaborator Reema Kagti. The production house made its debut with the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy and has since backed projects like Superboys of Malegaon and the 2023 web series Dahaad, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma. Zoya last directed The Archies, which marked the debut of star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and the launch of Vedang Raina.