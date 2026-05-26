Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honey Singh acknowledges his past drug use, wants to help.

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has spoken out against the BJP's move to involve Honey Singh in its anti-drug campaign for Punjab, saying the decision left him feeling sad. This is because, according to him, the rapper "induced Punjab and youth towards drug use". He added that he rarely comments on political matters, but his love for Punjab made it impossible to stay quiet this time.

'Tarun Chugh Deliberately Trying To Provoke People'

"I felt sad seeing it, that the person who induced Punjab and youth towards drug use is now being made the ambassador for that campaign," Jassi said after he came across BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh's post for Honey Singh.

He pointed out that either Tarun Chugh does not understand Punjab or is deliberately provoking people, saying those were the only two explanations he could think of.

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Jassi also reflected on what Punjab means to him and to the people who belong there. He said Punjab is not just a place but an emotion and a treasure. "The intentions of Tarun Chugh do not seem to promote Punjab but rather demote it," he added. He acknowledged that his statement could have consequences for him, but said he was willing to face them.

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Honey Singh Brought Into Campaign

The controversy follows a meeting between Honey Singh and Tarun Chugh, where the two discussed the growing drug crisis in Punjab. During the meeting, Honey Singh said drugs are ruining families and youth in the state and that Punjab must be saved.

Tarun Chugh praised the singer for his personal journey of overcoming addiction and saw it as a source of inspiration for Punjab's youth. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that if Honey Singh could make a comeback, so could the youth of Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Honey Singh has been open about his own struggle with substance abuse. He has said that after delivering some of his biggest hits between 2012 and 2014, he became deeply dependent on drugs, which affected both his personal and professional life. He stepped away and began rebuilding his life in 2014, later calling addiction the biggest mistake of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Jassi wrapped up by saying that Punjab will always be great and that those who try to demote it will never be at peace. His comments have sparked a conversation online, with people divided over whether a former addict who turned his life around is the right fit for such a campaign or not. The debate around the BJP's anti-drug initiative in Punjab is only getting louder.