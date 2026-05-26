Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign

'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign

Jasbir Jassi slammed the BJP's move to make Honey Singh the face of Punjab's anti-drug campaign, saying the singer once "induced" youth towards drugs.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honey Singh acknowledges his past drug use, wants to help.

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has spoken out against the BJP's move to involve Honey Singh in its anti-drug campaign for Punjab, saying the decision left him feeling sad. This is because, according to him, the rapper "induced Punjab and youth towards drug use". He added that he rarely comments on political matters, but his love for Punjab made it impossible to stay quiet this time.

'Tarun Chugh Deliberately Trying To Provoke People'

"I felt sad seeing it, that the person who induced Punjab and youth towards drug use is now being made the ambassador for that campaign," Jassi said after he came across BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh's post for Honey Singh.

He pointed out that either Tarun Chugh does not understand Punjab or is deliberately provoking people, saying those were the only two explanations he could think of.

READ MORE | 'Hurled Abuses, Lunged At Me': Neena Kurup Makes Serious Allegations Against Tiny Tom, Claims People Had To Stop Him

Jassi also reflected on what Punjab means to him and to the people who belong there. He said Punjab is not just a place but an emotion and a treasure. "The intentions of Tarun Chugh do not seem to promote Punjab but rather demote it," he added. He acknowledged that his statement could have consequences for him, but said he was willing to face them.

READ MORE | FWICE’s Past Crackdowns: Before Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh And Mika Singh Faced Bans

Honey Singh Brought Into Campaign

The controversy follows a meeting between Honey Singh and Tarun Chugh, where the two discussed the growing drug crisis in Punjab. During the meeting, Honey Singh said drugs are ruining families and youth in the state and that Punjab must be saved.

Tarun Chugh praised the singer for his personal journey of overcoming addiction and saw it as a source of inspiration for Punjab's youth. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that if Honey Singh could make a comeback, so could the youth of Punjab.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Honey Singh has been open about his own struggle with substance abuse. He has said that after delivering some of his biggest hits between 2012 and 2014, he became deeply dependent on drugs, which affected both his personal and professional life. He stepped away and began rebuilding his life in 2014, later calling addiction the biggest mistake of his life.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Jassi wrapped up by saying that Punjab will always be great and that those who try to demote it will never be at peace. His comments have sparked a conversation online, with people divided over whether a former addict who turned his life around is the right fit for such a campaign or not. The debate around the BJP's anti-drug initiative in Punjab is only getting louder.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Honey Singh's personal experience with drugs?

Honey Singh has been open about his past addiction to drugs, which significantly impacted his life. He has since overcome it and considers it his biggest mistake.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honey Singh Tarun Chugh Jasbir Jassi PUNJAB Anti-Drug Campaign
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign
'Honey Singh Induced Punjab Towards Drugs': Jasbir Jassi On BJP Making Rapper Face Of State's Anti-Drug Campaign
Celebrities
Kajol On 20 Years Of ‘Fanaa’: Shot In Freezing -27°C In Poland Wearing A Thin Salwar Kameez
Kajol On 20 Years Of ‘Fanaa’: Shot In Freezing -27°C In Poland Wearing A Thin Salwar Kameez
Celebrities
Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023
Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023
Celebrities
Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach
Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget